I’m at the stage of my life where I seem to be losing pieces, not gathering new pieces the way I did as a young adult. Somewhere in middle age, I crested a continental divide that started a long slide down a hill of losing parents, in-laws and friends.
I lost my college roommate, Sara Coldren Trego, to cancer in March. That despicable disease stole away a friendship of nearly 49 years.
Sara and I met in the first days of our freshman year at Manchester College (now University) because we were band geeks.
She had played clarinet in high school, switching to bass clarinet at Manchester because the band needed one. I had played alto saxophone in high school, switching to baritone saxophone at Manchester for the same reason. We sat next to each other at the end of the row of our respective sections, the dividing line between clarinets and saxophones.
We discovered we both lived in Oakwood Hall, but on different floors, and became fast friends. By the first semester’s end, we decided to be roommates on Oakwood’s second floor, where we lived for the next 3 ½ years.
Sara was an elementary education major with the goal of becoming a teacher. I was an English major, thinking that I would teach high school English someday. That teaching door never opened for me but Sara fulfilled her dream, teaching in a Catholic school in Lewistown, Pennsylvania, for 22 years. She then worked in office management and retail after she left teaching.
Our families became connected, too. We went to each other’s homes on school breaks. I took my first train trip with Sara to Pennsylvania on one spring break. We left from the Baker Street Station in Fort Wayne and arrived hours late at the station near the Horseshoe Bend in Altoona. Sara’s father had waited all night to pick us up.
Sara stayed with my family when she did her student teaching at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn. I did my student teaching at DeKalb High School the same semester.
We lived on a shoestring budget during our dorm years, eating whatever we could cook in an electric skillet, a hot pot or a very small toaster oven. We canned little pints of vegetables from our gardens when we went home in the summer. I brought back a few packages of hamburger from my parents’ freezer beef whenever I went home.
We didn’t have cars on campus at first, so we rode our bicycles all over North Manchester. We biked across town to the grocery store and brought back whatever would fit into the bike baskets. We biked to the bowling alley or the community pool for entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.
We thought we lived like queens.
We grew to be sisters in every way but biological, and kept in touch after we graduated. Our periodic visits would continue through the decades.
She stood up with me as a bridesmaid when I married Lowell. I stood up as her bridesmaid when she married Stan four years later.
We visited each other when our children arrived — my son, Jeremy; her daughter, Sara Beth; my daughter, Dawn; and her twin daughters, Susan and Roberta.
Our friendship encompassed another generation when Sara and I became grandmothers. Sara and her daughters came to Indiana to meet my twin grandsons, Jack and Max, after they were born in 2011.
In 2017, my granddaughter, Charlotte, arrived in May and Sara’s grandson, Marshall, in July, so my family made the trip east that time. Sara’s grandson, Morgan, arrived in 2019 but the pandemic hit before either of us could plan a visit. I finally met Morgan at Sara’s funeral.
We shared many milestones over the phone — pregnancies, anniversaries, new jobs, weddings, the next visit. We cried together on the phone when, one by one, we began to lose our parents — my mom in 1994, her dad in 2004, her mom in 2012 and my dad in 2013, as well as our in-laws.
Sara had a strong, determined spirit when it came to her health, and she needed it. She coped with Crohn’s disease for more than 30 years. She was diagnosed with Crohn’s when very few people, including doctors, had ever heard of it. As she learned more about it, we wondered aloud in our conversations whether her mysterious “flu” symptoms in college were really the early stages of the disease.
Sara learned about the first spot of colon cancer in 2017 when she was being treated for some of the complications of Crohn’s disease. She had successful surgery, followed by chemotherapy and immunotherapy, but the chemo damaged her kidneys. Her life was then dictated by her dialysis schedule.
My last phone conversation with Sara was Feb. 25. Sara Beth called to tell me that the cancer was back and her mother was in the hospital. I called Sara’s cell number and we talked about the next steps for treatment. Sara was optimistic, so I was.
Sara’s condition declined sharply a week later. Her daughters, together on a speaker call, told me that the cancer had spread widely. Sara was entering hospice care. They asked me to come.
I left Sunday morning for the eight-hour drive to Lewistown, not knowing whether I’d even be allowed into the hospital to see Sara because of COVID-19 protocols. I was prepared to play my vaccine card but I didn’t need it. I got past the sympathetic COVID police with Susan’s help. I’m sure they will never know how much I appreciate that.
I entered Sara’s hospital room. She was unable to speak, but reacted to my voice when I spoke to her. I shared our stories with her brother, Paul, also in the room. I could tell she enjoyed the memories.
Sometimes a door doesn’t stay open long. The COVID police had a changing of the guard on Monday morning. The new squad was unbending in their enforcement and was barely allowing family in.
Sara died the evening of March 18. I left for Lewistown again, this time to support her family and say a final goodbye. Her funeral service was held in the same church where she and Stan were married so many years ago. She was laid to rest in a peaceful, mountaintop cemetery.
We talked sometimes about how much our lives had changed from our college days of eating Hamburger Helper in our dorm room. We never could have predicted how our lives would be enriched by the connections of our parents, our siblings, our husbands, our children and our grandchildren. We joked that our lives might come full circle someday, with the two of us as old ladies sharing a room at the nursing home.
Friends, especially those who hang in there for the long haul, are the best.
Shalom, Sara.
