Q: I’m a little disappointed, I had an electrician come to my house and install two outside lights and add a circuit for an exterior outlet. This work needed to be done by access to the soffit of our house. The soffit is aluminum and the fascia is also aluminum, with continuous gutters.
The problem is he had to access the attic from the soffit to run his wire to bring it back down into the breaker panel. In doing so, he removed several pieces of 12”- soffit and bent the fascia back to pull the pieces out. He said that he doesn’t fix this afterward and indicated that I need to call someone else.
I had one person look at it and they recommended that we redo all the fascia and soffit of the house. All I intended to do was get the electrical work done. Do you have any suggestions as to how I should go about getting this fixed or do you also think I should consider complete replacement? Benjamin in Kendallville
A: It is difficult to navigate the hiring of trades people to get things that need done around the house. And one of the biggest questions for anyone is, how are you going to leave it when you are done?
I think it is unprofessional that any trades person would tear something out and not clearly inform you that they are going to leave it in an unfinished state. One thing for sure is that with any trades person, some are better and more familiar with remodeling and how to fish wires and repair anything that they disturb.
You will need to find a handy man or someone with experience to repair the damage, and no, my first impression is that you don’t need to replace all the soffit and fascia. I really haven’t had a time that additional soffit panels or fascia couldn’t be inserted and replaced. However, you might need to paint it afterward.
There are time-tested ways to pull fascia nails out of the bottom and reach in and remove the soffit nails or staples, so that they can be replaced. You will need to find matching materials and finding someone who has siding strip tools or hooks, is essential to making these repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.