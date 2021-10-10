Some experiences tend to make a lasting impression, such that they become burned into our memories. One of these is when we witness a seizure.
My first time was when I was a small child in a diner on a shopping trip with my mother when a man fell off a stool at the counter and began to shake. Although my recollection of the incident is hazy now, I remember someone trying to shove a leather wallet in his mouth in an effort to keep him from biting his tongue. I also remember being frightened by the whole incident and not understanding what was happening.
Unfortunately, that was just the first of many seizures I have witnessed, both inside and outside medical practice. While some of those episodes have generated stories, I will not recount them right now because I want to tell you about what you should do if you witness a seizure. Maybe I will tell some other stories at another time if you like.
If you should happen upon a person who was having a seizure, here are some tips on what you should do in that situation.
The first thing to do in any kind of rapid-response situation is to make every effort to keep yourself calm. Maybe you should take a couple deep breaths and just reorient yourself. Even though seizures are kind of scary to witness, especially if you do not see them very often, you will do better if you are not freaking out.
If the person is not well known to have similar seizures or if the seizure is longer or different from their usual pattern or if there is an injury, you or someone at the scene should call 911 to summon some experienced help and emergency medical equipment and medications as soon as possible.
In the meantime, assess the ABCs (Airway, Breathing and Circulation). Make sure the airway is clear and that they are breathing OK. If the skin color is normal and they have a heartbeat (pulse), an impending circulatory collapse is not likely. You might also keep the person on his or her side if possible.
If you think of it, you or someone nearby should video the seizure with your phone so that you can replay it for the treating team. Timing the seizure is something else you might do because seizures feel like they last for hours when you are witnessing them.
Do not put anything in their mouth. Just keep them as safe as possible and try to keep them away from dangerous objects.
If the person stops seizing and regains consciousness, expect them to be groggy and confused for a while. This is called a post-ictal state. They may also have had release of the bladder and/or bowels.
Try to be reassuring and supportive to help ease some of the potential embarrassment they might feel as they are recovering.
If the shoe is on the other foot and you are the one with the seizure, you will need to evaluate your situation carefully.
If the seizure is a recurring thing for you, your treatment should be reviewed to see if adjustment in medicine or other evaluation or intervention is needed. You should always have an ID with you with your name, medical condition, medications, allergies and contact information. A Medic Alert bracelet or necklace can serve this function well.
If is a first seizure, a thorough evaluation should take place as soon as possible to discover the cause of the seizure as well as try to keep another from occurring.
Although state laws vary, if you are from Indiana, you are not allowed to drive for at least six months after your most recent seizure. You should also avoid dangerous machinery. You should have supervision around water and should take showers rather than baths. Care should be taken near water as well as when climbing on a ladder or a roof. Other dangerous activities include bikes, skateboards and horseback riding.
In addition to seizure care, there is about a 50% prevalence of depression and anxiety among patients with seizures. They are up to 5.8 times more likely to die from suicide than people without seizures. So, screening and counseling should be considered.
Although seizures can make life more complex for many people, there are many medications and other treatments that can help those with seizure histories live happy and fulfilled lives. For the rest of us, we should be prepared to support and assist them if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.