The residents of the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center purchased 125 tickets for the April 1 South Bend Symphony’s performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. They were given to South Bend’s low-income youth and their families to attend the concert. The center has about 180 men who are within the last 12 months of their prison sentences. The facility provides re-entry services to incarcerated individuals being released throughout northern Indiana and has both a work release program component and a re-entry education program component for long-term incarcerated individuals.
For several years the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committee has provided tickets for 15-30 Re-Entry residents to attend performances of the orchestra with a chaperone. Some of the men who had the opportunity of attending a concert, decided to raise money to allow youth in the community to also experience the symphony. In addition, they raised $500 for a pizza party for the youth before the concert. Jason Wilder, one of the residents who helped to raise the funds, said that he hoped experiencing the orchestra would show the youth that they can take a different path in life.
What an introduction the 125 guests of residents of the Re-Entry Center got April 1 to the South Bend Symphony! The concert began with Carter Pann’s “Sialom.” In 10 minutes, Carter gives a taste of the thrill of downhill skiing. This was followed by “Ode” composed by Mason Bates. The piece begins with fragments of the “Ode to Joy” melody from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Following an intermission, 233 musicians were on stage for Beethoven Symphony No. 9. Seventy-eight were members of the orchestra. In addition, there were four soloists, the Notre Dame Chorale, the Saint Mary’s College Belles Voix, the South Bend Chamber Singers, and the Notre Dame Glee Club. As the symphony was ending, the audience began to rise to join the stirring performance.
Slowly but surely, King Saul descended into the darkness. “Now the spirit of the Lord departed from Saul, and an evil spirit from the Lord tormented him (I Samuel 16:14)” Today, we would describe the King as being seriously mentally ill. His servants suggested engaging someone skilled in playing the lyre to attend upon the king when he was especially tormented. David was selected. “And whenever the evil spirit from God came upon Saul, David took the lyre and played it with his hand, and Saul would be relieved and feel better, and the evil spirit would depart from him (I Samuel 16:23).”
This incident from I Samuel is a reminder of the power of music to sooth a troubled soul. The residents who attended concerts by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra were motivated by the power of music to reach out to the disadvantaged youth in their community so that they might experience the power of music. All of us who attended the concert on April 1 were moved by the power of music to take us on a 10-minute ski trip from the peak of Mt. Werner, Steamboat Springs, to the mountain’s base. We were moved by 233 musician’s performance of Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Op. 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.