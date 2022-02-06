I am in the midst of one of my periodic readings of Sherlock Holmes. In addition to making my way through the Complete Sherlock Holmes (1,323 pages), I also include The Lost Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: Based on the Original Radio Plays by Denis Green and Anthony Boucher. I finish my return to Holmes with the House of Silk and Moriarty by Anthony Horowitz.
Even though Arthur Conon Doyle wrote his Sherlock Holmes mysteries more than one hundred years ago, I find that the topics they cover and insights they give are as relevant today as the day they were composed. The Bible says “What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done; there is nothing new under the sun. Is there a thing of which it is said, ‘See, this is new’? It has already been, in the ages before us.” (Ec. 1:9, 10)
In A. Conan Doyle’s first Holmes novel, A Study in Scarlet, the author introduces a theme which permeates all of the future adventures. Holmes and Watson are in a hansom on their way to investigate the death of Enoch J. Drebber. When Watson tells his companion that he does not seem much interested in their adventure, Sherlock responds, “No data yet. It is a capital mistake to theorize before you have all the evidence. It biases the judgment.” (The Complete Sherlock Holmes, p. 18) In the case of the Reigate puzzle Holmes comments, “It is of the highest importance in the art of detection to be able to recognize, out of a number of facts, which are incidental and which vital.” (The Complete Sherlock Holmes, p. 469)
When they arrive at the scene of the crime they meet two Scotland Yard detectives: Tobias Gregson and Lestrade. Each of them come up with their own solutions to the crime based on only a part of the evidence. Both are wrong because what they proposed did not account for all of the facts. They both have made the capital mistake suggested by Holmes in “A Scandal in Bohemia.” “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.” (The Complete Sherlock Holmes, p. 179)
It would seem that people still continue to make the same capital mistake that Gregson and Lestrade made in The Scarlet Letter. The national news is filled with examples of Gregson and Lestrade thinking. With the barest of information, preconceived biases and ready talking points national pundits are more than willing to spin the latest news. It is not unusual for later developments to show their hasty conclusions to be totally wrong.
In the Sermon on the Mount on the Mount Jesus says, “Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye? Or how can you say to your neighbor, “Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while the log is in your own eye. You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye.” (Mat. 7:3-5) Before I start criticizing the national media for the Gregson and Lestrade thinking, I should take a look at my own life and see how I am susceptible to the same kind of thinking. In fact, I am very likely more guilty of it than I would like to admit.
Sherlock Holmes modus operandi is a reminder to all of us that we would do well to get all the relevant facts about a question or situation before we draw conclusions and express our opinion.
