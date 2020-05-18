For the first time in more than two months, my family did something this weekend.
Coronavirus has caused big changes in most peoples lives, but things in our household were kind of the same.
As I had written before, while both my wife and I were lucky enough to stay on the job during the stay-at-home times. Ashley's workplace has had her working at home — something she may continue doing until July, it looks like — while I've been coming up to the office in Kendallville every day same as usual. That has meant Luke has been going to day care every day, same as always, and for a period he was one of a handful of kids still attending daily.
The things that went away were trips to the mall to push Luke around in his stroller and look at stuff to burn up time on the weekends, having someone babysit Luke so we could get out for date night and seemingly weekly trips to the grocery store to pick up stuff.
Instead, we've adapted by using grocery pickup more often and we had Instacart drop off some groceries recently when I was busy cutting grass one weekend and couldn't go/was too tired from two hours of shoving a mower around to go myself.
Instead of dining out, we've been doing takeout. We still get our weekly pho to go from the Vietnamese place near our house. I grab pizzas, picked up some sandwiches one day and burritos another and even took advantage of the free birthday burger coupon Red Robin sent me this month.
And, on the couple early-summer days we've had, we've been doing a lot of strolling around our neighborhood with the dog. On nice weekend days, I'd take Luke and our dog, Chase, out for a walk in the morning before Ashley gets up and then we'd go again later in the afternoon. We've been getting a lot of steps in.
The one component that's been missing is getting out and doing something.
The last date night Ashley and I had was back on March 7. I had just wrapped up a long week in court, covering an attempted murder trial. We had someone watch Luke then drove up to Edwin Coe Distillery in Churubusco. It was one of the last weekends the Fork and Fiddle food truck — one of my favs — was there for its winter kitchen. We had some food, a couple cocktails and played some Yahtzee while drinking.
"I'm just looking forward to getting back to a normal work week," I remember telling Ashley after the long week in court.
Then, that Monday on March 9, Noble County had its first case of coronavirus, just the fourth known case in all of Indiana at the time. And nothing has been the same since.
So this weekend, Ashley got a text from her mom inviting us over to their house in Decatur to see the improvements they've made since moving in a couple months ago and grilling out with some steaks.
Ashley turned to me for advice, since my life has been totally consumed by coronavirus over the last two month. Should we go? Will it be safe?
As long as they're not sick, yeah, it's probably OK. Can't say that for sure since so many people carry coronavirus asymptomatically, but they've been limiting their exposure as much as possible too.
Luke's grandparents were in Fort Wayne on Easter and had stopped by the house to drop off an Easter basket for him and visit. But, at the time, we met them in the driveway and had them keep space between us and Luke. No hugs and kisses for baby that time.
So on Saturday, we carted down to their rural place for a visit.
Luke got his first haircut — badly needed as his hair was over his eyes in the front and starting to curl under in the back — from grandma. We walked around and checked out their laying chickens and duck. Luke enjoyed chasing the duck around the yard, giggling as it waddled away always just out of reach.
Luke got to sit on grandpa's Harley Davidson for some photos. We sat out on the porch and grilled some steaks and had a nice dinner before packing it in about 8:30 p.m. to head home. I think Luke was asleep in his car seat before we hit the end of the driveway.
It just felt really good to finally get out of the house even despite coronavirus.
That being said, we kept it smart and safe. Thought about the risks first, then kept it small and private.
As much as I'd like to tool around the mall with Luke, we probably won't be doing that for some time. My birthday is Wednesday, but we won't be heading out for dinner. Dining out is still probably weeks, maybe months away as we keep watching this thing.
An estimated 97% of the state still hasn't had this virus yet, so there's still plenty of chances for transmission.
Our family will keep taking precautions for now. Honestly, I can't say I'm missing the going out too terribly and my bank account is certainly happier for less non-essential trips to places.
That being said, it sure felt good to get out of the house for once.
