For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ. (2Corinthians 4:6)
I do not know about you all, but I have my ups and downs and when the downs hit it is very dark.
A friend called me late in the evening last night and was afraid she had awakened me. I said to her, “No, I rarely go to bed before 3 a.m. so call me anytime.” (I sleep late and if up early … then I take those cat naps. My kitty purrs me to sleep when I need those little naps.
Needless to say, she was calling to let me know she had been a little down. Really did not know why, exactly, but had some hints. So we talked, this friend of mine since we were in our 20s. During the conversation, I helped her as well as she helped me.
She has a lot of trials and she has been in Christian education most of her life. No matter what our field of work in life, we have those downs. One would think if you work in the “ministry” that you might be “up” all the time ... not the case.
The upbeat of any work is having the “light” in your life to sustain you during the worldly things that encroach into your spirit.
God so blesses me with the light that I find it truly amazing at times. When I seem to be at my darkest ... that is when God gives me some kind of light to shine to others.
I go out into this world and I know I have written of this before ... sometimes with my heart literally broken into pieces. It is especially during those times that God seems to encourage me to let the light that He gives, shine forth from me. I do not understand, all I know is that when I speak with a spiritual advisor, that has helped me for many years and a few other people tell me I have a “light shining from me.”
Is it really true? I have no idea, I just have to keep praying that I do as God calls me to do and if that is part of the light God has given to me, I embrace it with my whole being.
Two men in one day entered my life. They both had very scraggly and wild looking beards and hair. One approached me and wanted to talk to me as I was leaving my doctor’s office. He had a few questions for me and I, at first, was a little taken aback. God definitely gave me the “whatever” one wants to call it ... to converse with this man and it was a beautiful experience.
The second man, the same day ... I met at Walmart. Again, a little “uhmmm looking,” but very friendly and extremely helpful to me. I was returning a big box and he lifted it out of the cart for me. I patted his arm and he “lit up.” Again, this is the third man in a short time that I normally would have avoided. God said, “LOVE unconditionally.” (Lesson learned ... do not JUDGE others by how they look, what they wear or how they talk,)
A few years back, my son was performing a Christmas Show at Opryland Hotel, in Nashville, Tennessee. Traffic was horrendous. He was in his car behind us and when we stopped I got out of the car and approached a very tall police officer who was directing traffic. I asked if he could possibly let the car behind us go through without waiting as my son was due to perform very shortly and was not going to make it on time. He immediately blew his whistle, put up his hands and motioned for my son to drive around and through the intersection. I reached up and hugged him and he hugged me back.
My husband and children told me one of these days I was going to get in to trouble “touching a police officer” and to stop doing that!
Also, in Fort Wayne. A pat on the shoulder in thank you to a police officer. I received a big smile! So, I guess God just lets me meet the people who believe in a loving touch.
I encourage you all to reach out, perhaps not hugging without permission (I now ask if I want to hug someone) and I never have gotten turned down yet. We do not have to hug, but we can reach out with our deeds and words.
Be open to others that come into your life, no matter where or why or when.
Jesus is the joy to the world, Jesus is the salvation of mankind, Jesus is love and Jesus is the all-shining light!
Reach out and shine your light so others may see and feel the love you have within you for those you meet. You may have only a brief encounter with another soul ... make sure your light shines upon them because you never know when there is darkness surrounding another’s soul and your light just may bring them into the light, and they will feel and see Jesus loving them.
May this Christmas Season fill your life with so much light and love that you will shine for all those you meet and help them feel the love of Jesus and your loving kindness and beauty.
God Bless you and your family and any animal companions you may have this Christmas and forever.
