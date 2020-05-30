You never know what to expect in a small town.
I’ll preface this story by telling you that last week, I saw a buffalo while driving around the backroads looking for nature pictures. This blew my mind. I never, ever thought I would see something like this during my summer here, well I was wrong.
On Thursday, I got back from an interview and there was a commotion when I walked into the newsroom which is odd because it’s normally quiet.
Right as I walked in, I heard, “Jacob, get your camera and find that kangaroo!”
Now, I’m from Indiana and I know that kangaroos do not naturally live here, especially in the northeast.
Immediately when I heard there was a kangaroo on the loose, I thought, well, this will never happen again so I better hurry.
I left the newsroom and started driving around the city and very quickly realized I had no clue where I was going. I’d take a left, then go right, then left, then right for about 20 minutes with really no direction.
To add to that fun, it was pouring down rain and my windows were fogging up so I’d turn on the heat to clear it up then I’d get hot so I’d turn the air conditioner back on and I was stuck in this horrible state of being hot but still wanting to be able to see.
Finally, I found the scene where this kangaroo was supposed to be.
I found a sheriff and asked if he could tell me anything about this kangaroo I’d heard about.
What he said to me ruined my day.
“Ohh we think it was just a fox,” the sheriff said.
Now, I know that weird police calls come in all the time and most of the time they’re not completely true but this call was odd enough, I was really hoping it was true.
I got back to my car and sat there and thought, “How could it be a fox,” I mean, a kangaroo and a fox look very different but I let it go and went along with saying that it was a fox.
Until Friday morning.
I was scrolling through Facebook and came across a photo of the fox or kangaroo or whatever it was in the comments of our Facebook post. This one photo ignited my thought again that this had to be a kangaroo.
So for the rest of my time here, in addition to being an intern, I will take on the role of official KPC Media Kendallville kangaroo hunter. I will be on the lookout for that kangaroo and if I find it, you best believe I’ll get that picture.
