Heading into Election Day on Tuesday, most places are predicting former Vice President Joe Biden has the advantage over President Donald Trump for the White House.
But no side is feeling safe, especially after Hillary Clinton was favored to win in 2016 and then didn’t.
I’m not going to offer any predictions on the race beyond “Trump probably wins Indiana,” but I will put this out there — the Electoral College is making 2020 another snoozefest, where a mere handful of states are really in play and will decide the outcome.
I spent part of Friday playing around on the interactive electoral map at 270towin.com, which loads in the most recent polling expectations for states, but allows you to click and change states between blue and red to see how it changes the path to victory.
The baseline map suggests Biden with 290 votes and Trump with 163 and 85 in the toss-up category. That starting-point map already gives Biden the White House with “lean” wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.
Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Maine’s 2nd District are listed as the toss ups.
After 2016, call me a bit more cynical or guarded about flipping states. In playing around, I figured I’d give Trump North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Georgia and that Maine 2. He won all those in 2016 and those have historically skewed more right.
Likewise, I downgraded Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona from Biden states to toss ups, as I think they’re probably going to be nail-biters again this season.
With those changes, we’re looking at Biden 233, Trump 219 and 86 toss up electoral votes.
So what’s really left in play? Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona — five out of 50 states plus Washington D.C.
Most consensus has said that if Trump loses Florida, he’ll end up losing and that definitely has some weight to it. At 29 electoral votes, if Biden takes Florida on my map, he only then needs to take any one of the other four remaining states to win (or steal something that I marked red like North Carolina or Georgia).
If Trump loses Florida, he has to win out the rest of the toss-up states, which would be tough, but he’s eked out a narrow win once before.
But if Trump wins Florida — a place with a large retiree population that swings more often in his favor as well as maybe more right-friendly Hispanic ex-pats from Cuba where the “socialism” argument carries more weight — then it’s a race to get two more states, unless Trump gets only Arizona and Wisconsin and then he’d need a third.
Actually, in the scenario I’ve laid out — if Trump wins Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona and all that stuff I gave him earlier, but Biden wins Michigan and Pennsylvania, it could end tied 269 to 269.
(And if you think the Electoral College is stupid and outdated, wait until you learn about the process for deciding a contingent election in the House, which is perhaps even less democratic and representative of the population.)
Anyhow, going into Tuesday, one thing seems fairly certain — we’re only likely to know results early if Biden is blowing out Trump in swing states. If it’s close, results are likely to drag because we’ll be delayed by states counting mail-ins to verify a final total in narrow margins.
But to my original point of 2020 being a snoozefest — we’re in another election where the vast majority of states really don’t matter at all because they’re predictably in one camp or another.
We’ll be waiting on probably no more than five states to tally votes, none of which are Indiana, which is expected to go to Trump again by maybe a smaller margin than in 2016 but not expected to flip.
If my memory is good, Trump and Biden made zero visits to Indiana this election cycle.
Mike Pence showed up, but I think only because he was searching the state to see if he still has a residence here (he doesn’t).
Talk about flyover country. Except that jab’s not even just relegated to describing the Midwest any more.
That’s 90% of the electoral map in 2020.
Zzzzzzzzzzz.
