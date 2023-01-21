The Jan. 2, 2023, Monday Night NFL football game featured the Buffalo Bills vs the Cincinnati Bengals. Early in the first quarter the Bills free safety Damar Hamilin made a routine tackle on a Bengal’s receiver. As Damar was getting up he fell backward to the ground. First responders quickly realized that something serious had happened and came to Hamilin’s assistance. Darmar’s heart had stopped. They initiated CPR, automated external defibrillation (AED), and other treatments. After treating Hamilin for 10 minutes, he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
When the players realized that one of their brothers was in a serious condition, they began to kneel in prayer. Many of the fans joined the players in offering prayers for Damar. Those who were watching the game on television added to the requests ascending to God for Hamilin.
The following evening on NFL Live Dan Orlovsky said that it is easy to say that we offer our thoughts and prayers when something bad happens. However, he wanted to go further and pray.
And so he did. “God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand and, that are hard because we believe that you’re God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact,” Dan prayed.
“We’re sad, we’re angry, and we want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family, to give them peace. If we didn’t believe that prayer worked, we wouldn’t ask this of you, God. I believe in prayer, we believe in prayer. We lift Damar Hamilin’s name in your name. Amen.” When he finished the others on the set offered their “Amen.”
Diane and I attend the Plymouth First United Methodist Church. Several weeks ago while Pastor Lauren was preaching, the sound of a siren could be heard. Pastor Lauren stopped preaching and offered a prayer because there was someone who was in need of God’s love. Then she went back to preaching.
Two of my favorite Scriptures are James 5:13-15 and I Thessalonians 5:16-22. Both have to do with the importance and power of prayer. “Are any among you suffering They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise. Are any among you sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up; and anyone who has committed sins will be forgiven (James 5:13-15).”
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. Do not quench the Spirit. Do not despise the words of prophets, but test everything; hold fast to what is good; abstain from every form of evil (I Thessalonians 5:16-22).”
When Damar Hamlin experienced a serious medical emergency Monday evening, Jan. 2, 2023, he was surrounded by expert medical personnel and prayer warriors. The Bills and Bengals players, fans in the stands, and those watching on television responded to the Scriptures injunction to pray for those who are suffering or sick and prayed without ceasing for Damar. The following evening Dan Orlovsky joined the mighty chorus of prayer warriors.
God calls us to not just give lip service to prayer but to pray. Pastor Lauren stopped to pray when she heard the sound of a siren. Football players dropped to their knees Jan. 2 when they realized their brother was in distress. Will you just give lip service to prayer or will you actually stop to pray when the need arises?
