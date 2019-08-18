25 years ago
• Active Times Games, formerly known as Senior Games, for active 50-plus men and women, would include sports such as shuffleboard, euchre, 8-ball and horseshoe competitions at the Heimach Center in Auburn. This would be the first time for events to be held at satellite sites, with most sports offered in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.