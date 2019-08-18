Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.