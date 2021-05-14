DEAR AMOR: As a newbie, I had to constantly google definitions for common gardeners’ jargon. I always wonder whether to test or not to test the soil. If I do end up testing my soil for micronutrient composition and pH, how would I adjust for deficiencies? Shouldn’t the soil in an area, say the suburbs of a city, have relatively similar composition? Can you give examples? — Farah
DEAR FARAH: My husband loves to mow our lawn. Last week, I mentioned to him that he mows the lawn way too frequently. In fact, he just mowed the lawn four days ago! I enjoyed the well-kept yard and all, but I told him that once every week should be sufficient.
Of course, I am so occupied during spring, sowing and caring for plants, that I only take notice of our lawn during the summer time when there is less work for me. Because summers are usually dry, turfs don’t grow as much and obviously, mowing every week or two is good enough for me.
Our conversation turned into a lawn evaluation. He pointed out that grasses on areas where I raise my vegetables are growing faster than the grasses growing by the trees. It makes sense because that fertile area, by the way, used to be a horse corral.
Yes, as much as soil fertility varies within a homestead, the soil in the suburbs of a city have no relatively similar nutrient composition.
Not a long time ago, I was in a conversation with a farmer who grows corn. He claims that he can harvest more crop in an acreage than other local farmers. That is because he has a better soil amendment plan than what others have done.
In the same sense, we can become successful gardeners if we are able to maximize our capability in raising garden produce, growing gorgeous flowers, or rejuvenating the lawn through strategic soil amendment.
If this is our intention, we do need to test the soil for micronutrient composition and soil pH. Acquiring soil pH will help us adjust for deficiencies once we have a clear understanding of our soil’s condition.
Vegetation thrives positively if grown according to its desired or tolerable pH level, the measurement of acidity or alkalinity in a soil. A plant that loves acidic soil will never become a vigorous grower in alkaline soil. Its leaves will turn yellow. The plant could even die.
Frequent rainfalls also change the soil pH into a more acidic soil condition. This is the reason why we need to get updated on our current soil pH and adjust accordingly to our plant’s pH level preference.
Acidic to Alkaline Soil
Acidic soil can be corrected by application of lime or wood ash. Lime can be purchased in pellet form, granules or fine powder. Follow product application instructions to the letter, including preferred time of application.
Wood ash (not coal) can be applied months prior by spreading a thin layer of ash on areas or locations that are found to be too acidic for a plant. Mix the ash in with the topsoil when spring comes.
Some commonly grown alkaline-loving plants includes forsythia, lilac and pink hydrangea.
Alkaline to Acidic Soil
Alkaline soil can be corrected by application of organic materials, sphagnum peat, or fertilizers labeled specifically to acidify the soil. These fertilizers include ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, monoammonium phosphate and diammonium phosphate, among others. Follow product application instructions to the letter, including preferred time of application.
Some commonly grown acid-loving plants includes azalea, camellia, rhododendron, butterfly bush, blue hydrangea, blueberry, magnolia, silver maple, holly, and dogwood.
