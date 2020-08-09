How's it going in Evansville?
We were in Evansville Saturday, stopping on our way home from Vincennes and New Harmony.
We were as far as you can get from Kendallville and still be in Indiana, and we had never been there before.
What we learned in Vincennes, New Harmony and then Evansville about the very early history of Indiana and the beauty and power of the Wabash and Ohio rivers exceeded our expectations.
Evansville is about 30 minutes from New Harmony, where we spent two nights. Our first two days were in Vincennes, and I will tell about Vincennes and Indiana's very early history this coming Sunday.
Our half day in Evansville included:
• Outdoors brunch on Fourth Street at Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket. The corner restaurant lived up to its motto: "Refined Comfort Food in Downtown Evansville."
• Down the street from brunch, the historic Vanderburgh County Courthouse. According to its website — oldvanderburghcourthouse.com — the courthouse is considered by architectural historians to be one of the most important examples of 19th century governmental architecture in the country. It was designed by Henry Wolters of Louisville, Kentucky, and exemplifies Beaux Arts architecture which was just coming into vogue at the time of the Courthouse’s design, replacing heavier Victorian styles. Wolters studied in Paris. It occupies a full city block bound by Fourth, Vine, Fifth and Court streets in downtown Evansville which was once a turnaround basin for the Wabash and Erie Canal.
Construction on the courthouse began in 1888; it cost $379,450. In 1891, county government personnel started moving in and the courthouse became a busy focal point for life in Evansville.
In 1969 most county offices moved to a new civic center and today, the Old Courthouse remains open and vibrant under the management of the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners. Preservation and restoration are a collaborative effort between the Old Courthouse Foundation and Vanderburgh County. The county engineer and veteran service offices are still located in the building while the remaining office space is leased for private business use. The Old Courthouse is also an event venue with a restored ballroom and more.
• The Ohio River — the dividing line between enslavement and freedom before and during the Civil War. For escaped slaves, crossing the Ohio River meant crossing over to potential freedom on their nighttime journey north on the Underground Railroad, reminders of which can be found in our area.
African-American scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. calls the Underground Railroad "one of the most venerable and philanthropic innovations in our ancestors’ long and dreadful history in human bondage ... The Underground Railroad and the abolition movement itself were perhaps the first instances in American history of a genuinely interracial coalition, and the role of the Quakers in its success cannot be gainsaid. It was, nevertheless, predominantly run by free Northern African-Americans, especially in its earliest years, most notably the great Philadelphian William Still. He operated with the assistance of white abolitionists, many of whom were Quakers."
• The Worldwide Beautiful Women's Solidarity Event. We ran into Christina (who goes by Nina) Loney and Jordan Modafferi at the Four Freedoms Monument on the Ohio River.
Nina told us the Worldwide Beautiful Women's Solidarity Event was based on appreciation for the women who support other women. "The world needs motherly love right now," she said. "We all need to feel loved and to be told that everything is going to be OK and we are here for each other."
Unemployed because of the pandemic, Nina said women are being abused because of situations created by COVID-19.
The goal for the event was to put differences aside, come together as women and love and support each other.
Jordan Terrell, who planned the event with Nina, is a social worker. Her goals were two-fold: to shed light on women experiencing domestic violence, poverty and homelessness; and to provide information about where people can find help.
Several feet away from us a bubble machine produced a stream of shimmering orbs. Nina and Jordan said the bubbles represent any woman who has lost her life or who is missing or who is suffering in any way ... in almost all cases the suffering of these women is not seen by the public, they said.
As Terry and I were walking away, it occurred to me to ask Nina "How's it going?" so I returned. She thought a moment and then replied, "Fantastic! I'm breathing."
The bubbles floated and disappeared into Saturday's amazing sky.
Across from us the Ohio River was wide and flowing ... its history offering a metaphor for the ability of individuals to help one another overcome whatever is enslaving us.
I took a deep breath of gratitude — gratitude for the day and gratitude for individuals who reach out to help ease suffering of any kind.
