Last Saturday, I spent part of my morning driving up to Albion to get ... a COVID-19 test.
Talk about a blast from the past.
My 2-year-old had developed one of his typical night-time coughs, where he lays in his crib coughing all night until he really falls into a deep sleep. By the time I got him up on the morning of July 31, he was running a fever too.
“Stupendous,” I thought.
My wife and I are both fully vaccinated, but as a 2-year-old, he can’t get be yet. That also applies for all of the dozens of kids at his daycare and, knowing northeast Indiana and its lousy vaccination rates, probably applies to at least some of the adults at the day care center every day.
My gut said it’s probably just one of these head colds he picks up, especially when there is a swing in weather patterns. But, of course, it could also be a case of the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 cutting through his day care center. Cough plus fever plus snot — all of those can be COVID symptoms.
I discovered that testing has become much less widely available. The local pharmacies could give him a rapid test, but from my past experience reporting I know the 15-minute test is a little less accurate than the PCR lab test. There is a free testing site still running near my house in Fort Wayne, but only one the second and fourth Saturdays, which was no help as I sat there on the fifth Saturday of July.
So, as it turned out, the site at the Noble County Public Library in Albion was the next closest option, so Luke and I hopped in the car to take a 30-minute ride up for a test.
We went in. He got scared by the lab tech. He didn’t enjoy getting swabbed, twice, because I opted for both the rapid and PCR lab test. He was happy to escape the building and we played out in the grass behind the library for 15 minutes waiting for rapid test results.
They came back negative. He was feeling better by Monday so he went back to daycare and when I got his full lab results, those also read back negative, so no harm done. It was just his usual cold and cough.
So why bother telling this story?
Because if his results had been positive, this would be a very different column, filled with name-calling and rage, because all of this COVID-19 stuff is now nearly 100% preventable. No vaccine is perfect, but 98% effective is still really, really good.
Even if Luke gets COVID, odds are he will be sick for a bit and then have a full recovery with no major issues. But, as people are so readily able to ignore, death is not the one and only negative outcome from COVID-19.
If he tests positive for COVID-19, he’ll have to stay home from daycare for two weeks, which then means I have to stay home from work for two weeks to take care of him. That also likely means that his entire day care class of toddlers also has to stay home for two weeks, impacting those kids and their parents and their parents’ work schedules, too.
The odds of all that happening is greatly reduced, however, if, you know, everyone at the day care is vaccinated as well as most of the general public.
It makes me think about the people who have someone in a hospital dying from COVID-19 right now.
If they’re unvaccinated, well, that’s kind of on them at this point.
But for someone who did go through and get vaccinated and then suffered a breakthrough case because the virus is still able to widely circulate among half of Indiana’s population, how would you not be furious?
If my 2-year-old were to get a rare bad case and ended up in an ER or worse because people were too lazy, stubborn or willfully ignorant to get a shot and put an end to his pandemic once and for all, it’s going to end up as a “hell hath no fury” situation with me on the warpath.
The statistics between the impact of COVID-19 on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people are so clear cut they’re impossible to deny except by the most irrational or delusional among us.
A lot of people died in 2020 and 2021, and while we could take some actions to try to reduce that, we were more or less powerless to stop it completely.
Now, with a highly effective vaccines, we can save almost everyone. COVID-19 is fully preventable now. The only thing stopping it from near eradication is willful participation by many to not stop it.
And more people are getting sick again. More people are landing in hospitals again. More people are dying again. More of you are having to read more columns and news stories from me about COVID-19 again.
There is no good excuse to tolerate any more cases, any more deaths from this disease.
If the people who whine the loudest about the pandemic would do the bare minimum to put an end to it, it would already be over.
So why don’t they?
