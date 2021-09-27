Coming up on Friday, it's Susie's one-year dogaversary in the Garbacz household.
It's weird, because while the rest of the year and time has gone by super fast, it's felt like Susie has been a part of our family for a lot longer than that.
You may remember from past columns that prior to last year we had our dog Chase, a lab/husky mix, who we adopted as a puppy back in 2012 when we lived in Jay County.
In 2020, after Chase started refusing to eat his food and started losing weight and getting really weak, we discovered that he had cancer and had sizable tumors that couldn't be removed. After bottle-feeding him baby food for a little while, we ended up having to put Chase to sleep in July 2020, at just 8 years-old.
We had expected Chase to be with us a lot longer than eight years and my wife and I were really sad when we had to put him down.
We went for a little while with no dog at home, but that made the house seem weird and empty. After a few months, Ashley started browsing some of the local shelter sites from time to time, looking to see what kind of dogs they had available.
We were looking for a husky, since we kind of wanted to get one of those. (We did think about just going to the next block over and stealing the husky from our neighbor, since they always had her tied up outside and never seemed to pay any attention to her, but we opted against dognapping).
In September we did go to the Fort Wayne shelter and checked out a male husky who had been picked up in the South. He seemed like a nice dog but during our visit he was more interested in wandering the yard and sniffing stuff and he had some kind of growth on his foot that was causing him pain while walking.
He didn't seem like the right dog for us, so we continued looking.
A few weeks later, Ashley sent me a link to the Columbia City shelter and a couple of the dogs they had there. Among the options, they had a very pretty (albeit very wet) Great Pyrenees in one of the photos with a big smile — Susie.
She jumped to the top of my list, because she just looked so cute.
We packed up the car one day after work and took a 30-minute ride out to Columbia City and in they brought the big — and I emphasize big — ball of floof.
Susie immediately made an impression by how friendly she was, but also how chill she was. Luke at the time was still approaching his second birthday, so we needed a dog who was really good with young kids. At an overweight 120 pounds, we really needed to be sure that Susie was going to be gentle and friendly, because a dog that size could do some serious damage to a toddler.
The shelter folks suspected that Susie was a breeding dog that either A) Got loose and no one went looking for her or B) Was intentionally set loose. A family was out walking in the Whitley County countryside and Susie just kind of followed them home and laid down on their porch when they got home. The next morning they brought her to the shelter.
When it was time to make the decision to either adopt Susie or keep looking, Ashley looked deep into her eyes and started crying, because she said she saw Chase in her eyes too.
That night, on Oct. 1, 2020, Susie became a Garbacz.
Getting to know a new dog hasn't been all smooth sailing.
The first day we kept her home when we went to work, we put her in the crate since we didn't know how she'd do. We got home to find the area all smashed up — she had knocked stuff off the top of the cage and shredded blankets that we left inside for her to lie on.
That weekend, we decided to see how she'd do if we left her out of the cage. That experiment went equally poorly when we came home from the mall to find she had torn down the curtains in the front windows, smashed the screens, broken the lamp and scratched up the front door.
So yeah, Susie has a little separation anxiety.
Our house is covered in even more white fur than when we had Chase (who also shed a lot). Susie doesn't understand the concept of personal space and likes to whack you with a big meat hook if you stop petting her before she's done, and she tends to either roll around in or get into something outside occasionally that makes her extra stinky.
But otherwise, she's still the same super friendly, super chill, cutie ball of fluffiness. Susie's been a great addition to our family.
Although she's already 6 years-old and a big dog like her won't have an extremely long life, we're happy to at least help her live her twilight years in luxury at our house.
