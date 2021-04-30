Sutton, 3, loves to sing. Her mother said, “Sing for Grandma what you’re going to sing at church on Sunday; so she burst into song: “Christ, the Lord, is risen today ...” with extra alleluias. When she was done singing, Sutton told the Easter story. “Well, Grandma, you know Jesus had a supper and had his friends — five of them ...” Linda interrupted and said, “It was 12.” Sutton replied, “This is my story. I’m telling the story and there were five!” She held up her hand to show five fingers and continued, “then the next day those mean people who didn’t like Jesus nailed him to a tree but now He’s alive and He loves you and me!” She had the ending right! — Linda McCoy of Albion
+++
Bippi is a TV personality who makes very entertaining short educational videos for preschoolers. Obi, 3, loves Bippi videos! On Obi’s street there is a super-friendly and relaxed cat who often lies on their front stoop, looking for attention. On a recent Saturday, Obi knelt down and said, “Hi, Cat! I have a question for you. Do you like Bippi?” — Sally Stolz (grandmother of Obi) of Maryland
+++
Our granddaughter Mari, 3, of Norway told us last Saturday when we were enjoying a video call with them that she didn’t have school that day “because it’s corona and it’s Saturday.” Actually, Norway’s schools and preschools are mostly open even though Norway’s borders are mostly closed. Mari is the youngest daughter of Simon and Dorothy Housholder Dankel of Bergen, Norway, and the granddaughter of Terry and Grace Housholder
+++
Sandy’s granddaughter, Charlie, 3, loves nail polish. So one evening she asked her father, Matthew, if she could polish his toenails. She wanted her nails and toes done first. Matthew couldn’t say no, but he told her only one foot. The following weekend Matthew left for a bachelor party in Las Vegas. When he returned, Sandy, who was visiting them in Minnesota, noticed he still had red nail polish on his toes. Matthew told Sandy he never took off his socks and, if he had ... almost all of the other men at the party were fathers of daughters — and they would have understood! — Sandy Shook (mother of Matthew) of Kendallville
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.