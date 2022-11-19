Q: I don’t really have a question other than to bring to light the project that I recently had completed. I hired a local guy to enclose my front porch with walls and windows. I didn’t want to do anything special to the existing wall and door of the house but wanted it to be heated, cooled and drywalled like the house. The porch already had a roof and a poured concrete floor of the porch that overhangs the foundation about 1 1/2”.
It’s all done now, and it really looks hillbilly because the edge of the concrete porch floor sticks out from under the walls, making it look undeniably like an enclosed porch. To make things worse, the floor slopes so the trim on the inside slopes also. Is this a common result for an enclosed porch? Annie, a grandma
Q: I’m sorry that your contractor didn’t go over what those results would be or have given you options on how it could be completed to your liking. Yes, I have seen this in the past and yes, I think it is ugly.
I usually recommend that we cut off the overhang of the concrete floor so the sub-siding and siding can come down to the foundation. We normally recommend that if you’re going for an interior that is similar to your existing living space, that the floor gets raised to match the existing, also eliminating the slope of the original concrete floor.
There are so many things that need to be considered when doing remodeling, that when completed feel natural or like it has always been that way. Often, when converting porch spaces that have exterior walls that are now interior walls, things like this need to be discussed. Whether to change exterior windows or doors to interior or to remove exterior siding for drywall, all want to be thought about.
When converting a garage to a recreation room and adding a garage, the existing garage door opening is typically the step down into these spaces. These can all seem unnatural and will make you stop and say what did this used to be?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.