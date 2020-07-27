Our family dog Chase doesn’t have much time left.
I spent Monday working from home instead of coming into the office in Kendallville, because it was time to take Chase for his consult with a veterinary surgeon.
Two weeks ago, we discovered that Chase had a sizable tumor growing inside of him. We had taken him into the vet the week before that because he was acting weird. He was really lethargic, had lost interest in eating food dropped on the floor and was just generally kind of moping around. I commented it was like he had “dog-pression” and nothing could interest him.
On a followup visit to get him a blood test to check for thyroid problems — an earlier blood test showed a high calcium level which usually either meant thyroid issues or cancer — the vet discovered a golf-ball-sized tumor on a rectal exam.
We called the surgeon and after initially telling us they were booked up through August, they were able to find a hole in the schedule and get him in Monday. Still, that was two weeks away at the time.
Although no longer interested in the food our baby Luke was flinging on the floor and not really enthused about his dry dog food, I was able to convince him to eat some canned wet dog food. Normally a treat that he scarfed down, he only gingerly ate the canned food.
After a day or two, the wet dog food wasn’t interesting to him. So I started cooking some ground beef and rice in hopes of enticing him to eat that.
The first day, Chase chowed down a half pound of ground beef and a full cup of rice. The next day, he still ate most of the same portion. By the day after that, he chewed a bit and then ignored it.
Over the next couple days, he turned his nose up at beef and rice and wet dog food. I even tried to give him straight-up favorites of his like cheese or chicken or other food we were eating. Outside a few bacon-flavored dog treats, though, Chase wouldn’t eat anything.
With still about a week to go, after doing a search on how to feed a dog that wouldn’t eat, I stumbled upon some advice about feeding dogs pureed baby food meat.
I was able to find a squeeze bottle in the cake decorating aisle and armed with several jars of nasty-smelling, gelatinous meat, I filled up the squeeze bottle, sat on the floor, inserted the tip into Chase’s mouth and proceeded to squeeze meat paste into his mouth. Thankfully, when shot in liquid form, he’ll swallow most of it.
By Monday, I was hopeful that we would be able to get to the surgeon and get some good news. Maybe they could operate and once the tumor was out, his energy and appetite would return.
I knew going in that even if surgery was possible and was affordable enough, that it was only a measure to buy time. It wasn’t likely to cure Chase, only to give us maybe a few more months with him.
The surgical vet did another exam and talked about options. Chase’s high calcium was obviously not a good sign and some elevated kidney readings might indicate that the mineral was doing some damage to his kidneys. But, if it hadn’t spread yet, removal of the tumor was possible and could then resolve his issues, allowing him to be feel better.
I handed over his leash so they could run new blood tests, take chest X-rays to look for any noticeable tumors and do an ultrasound to check him lymph nodes and kidneys.
I went home, did a little work, ate some lunch. I was starting to write the daily COVID-19 update when they called me back with an update on his test findings.
And, unfortunately, it was all bad news.
Aside from his kidney readings increasing, indicating likely increased calcification of tissues, his abdominal lymph nodes appeared swollen, indicating that the cancer had already likely spread through his body.
Surgery, at this point, was not recommended. The vet said it’s probably time to think about putting Chase to sleep.
I called my wife to give her the update. She started sobbing on the phone. I broke up too while talking about the next steps.
As of writing this, I don’t exactly know what the plan is yet, but we’ll be planning for Chase’s last couple days. Maybe later this week, maybe this weekend, we’ll take him for one last car ride back to the vet.
When I went back to the hospital to pick him up, he came trotting out of the door with his tail up and wagging when he spotted me. I gave him some pets and took him outside. He jumped up into the back seat, not tripping on the way up like he did earlier that morning.
I rolled down the window. He poked his head out to sniff the wind. I turned around in my seat and snapped a picture of him.
From the angle and the backdrop of the shrubbery behind the vet hospital, it kind of looks like Chase is gazing out into the distance, looking forward, toward whatever next great journey he’s about to go on.
I wish he didn’t have to go.
But whatever time he has left, up until his last moment on this earth, he’ll spend it showered in our love.
