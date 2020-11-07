Proverbs 15:1 A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.
We are responsible for how we answer others. Have you ever been working on a project in the zone, so to speak, and someone interrupts you? You snap an answer. Not because the person did anything but ask a question. A harsh, snappy response can stir-up strife.
Let’s explore this a little deeper. You love the color yellow. You cannot understand how someone cannot love yellow. You encounter someone who loves green. Green? You ask them to explain, and you listen. They don’t change your mind, and you don’t change theirs, but you listen. We could insert Michigan and Indiana, Yankees and Cubs, soccer and volleyball, and brace for it — Republican and Democrat. What happens is instead of listening and gentle answers, our country is at war over all kinds of things, and some are almost as simple as liking opposite colors.
Proverbs 15:2 The tongue of the wise commends knowledge, but the mouth of the fool spouts folly.
We are wise when we listen and respond from a place of seeking to understand. Knowledge is “facts, information and skills acquired by a person through experience or education.” The experience of listening to others is essential. Too often, we (and I mean me too) listen to respond instead of listening to understand. We listen to our next point instead of listening to what someone says in a caring manner. When we listen, we are saying “you matter.” When we listen to respond, especially in anger, we are foolish. Anger is not fact giving!
Proverbs 15:3 The eyes of the Lord are in every place, observing the evil and the good.
Wisdom understands that God sees and hears all. God sees it all, and he will address that which is evil. We are naive if we think we fool the Lord. Like me, I am sure you have heard it said you could fool some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all the time (attributed to President Abraham Lincoln). That means that we do not have to worry about others’ actions in most instances but just our own.
One of Jesus’s strongest commands was to love one another. Love does mean cutting someone out of our life because they love yellow or green, they like soccer and not volleyball, they root for the wrong team or vote for someone else than you. Now is the time to love one another and help make America the best it can be in the rest of 2020 and 2021.
I am so thankful for wise words that remind us how to love and have a disagreement. Disagreement does not mean never speaking again, although we all have the relationship that we couldn’t or wouldn’t repair, it means not arguing continually. May we speak words of life to one another! I love you if you like yellow or green, Cubs or Yankees, soccer or volleyball, and if you are Republican or Democrat! I like Notre Dame, so you know Michigan and Indiana, just kidding! I also can agree to disagree!
1 Peter 4:8 Above all, love each other deeply because love covers over a multitude of sins.
