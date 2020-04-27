Imagine choosing between:
• social isolation leading to extreme hunger and possible starvation; or
• a full stomach but exposure to COVID-19.
That is what some people are facing.
In India, for example, a nation of 1.33 billion, as much as half the population is in the daily-wage category; the money they earn each day is essentially all they have for survival.
They must rely on herd immunity to survive this pandemic.
Herd immunity is achieved when a high percentage of the population becomes immune, either through a vaccine or by recovering from the disease.
Four weeks ago, when last I wrote about our former exchange student Shivam of India, he and his family were fine. I am happy to report they are still doing well.
But four weeks ago Shivam expressed concern for the daily-wagers. He is even more concerned today.
Shivam, an only child, lives in Ahmedabad, a city of 8.8 million, in northwest India. Ahmedabad, Shivan told me in an email Saturday, now has one of the highest growth rates in the number of cases in the country.
"We are doubling cases every four days despite the lockdown," he said. "The municipal commissioner (equivalent to a city mayor) said recently that the number of cases in the city could get to a whopping 800,000 by the 31st of May despite the lockdown."
Shivam continued, "A lot of the poor population of India is facing a severe crisis. Hence the government has decided to go the herd immunity way (because) India might have more to lose if the lockdown is continued.
"Local shops have started to open but there is a lot of fear."
But Shivam also had some potentially very good news. Serum Institute of India, a multinational vaccine manufacturer, announced Friday that it is collaborating with the Jenner Institute at Oxford University which recently started human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Shivam said Serum Institute will start manufacturing the vaccine before completion of human trials.
An article Saturday at thehindu.com quoted Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, who knows a lot of things have to go right.
Chiefly, the vaccine must work in trials in the United Kingdom and India.
If safety and efficacy are proved, the vaccine could be available by October.
Serum Institute is risking their own money to start production by the end of this month.
Poonawalla said typically vaccines take many years to develop but India has "carefully changed" the required regulatory approvals.
Serum Institute hopes to build up to 40 million doses by October in the hope of good trial results.
“We are not a listed company and we are not accountable for our actions to investors in terms of pure profits and returns. So, I was able to make this decision and take this risk at the cost of our other vaccines that we are putting aside temporarily so that we can build up the scale here,” Poonawalla said in the thehindu.com article.
Adrian Hill is director of the Jenner Institute.
During an April 22 interview on India Today, Hill said working with production partners such as Serum India, the goal is to have 100 million doses ready by the end of year.
Only one dose of the vaccine is required.
During the India Today interview, Hill and Poonawalla said the type of technology they are using is not new. Therefore, it is known to be safe. In addition, it is possible to scale up the manufacture of the vaccine with partners around the world.
Hill explained that they took a safe vaccine and inserted one gene for COVID-19.
A big risk is that the incidence of COVID-19 drops so rapidly in the location of the trials that they need to look elsewhere where the incidence of COVID-19 is higher to prove efficacy.
"We need to be lucky in the trial sites we choose so we have enough episodes of disease to show conclusively that it is working very well," Hill said.
Poonawalla said, "The scientists at Oxford are among the best in the world and that is why we are taking this risk."
"I can't speak on big pharma's behalf but we won't be patenting any of the vaccines we are developing," Poonawalla said. "This is not a time to make money; this is a time to address a huge public health crisis. We should make it affordable and accessible to as many people as possible especially to the underprivileged countries that need it the most."
Thank you to Shivam for sharing this potential light at the end of the tunnel.
Meanwhile, he is counting the days until May 4, when the strict lockdown is expected to end. He is looking forward to going for a drive and getting some fresh air.
