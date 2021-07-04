KENDALLVILLE — A shooting at a Kendallville gas station and a fatal stabbing at Lake James were top stories on an unusual week in which the four-county area saw two different homicide cases.
The shooting in Kendallville late June 27 involved three victims, one of whom was killed and two who were injured. Police launched a search for suspect Matthew Rodriguez of Kendallville, who was on the lam for two days.
Early Wednesday morning, a state trooper in southeast Ohio noticed the red Kia Forte authorities had identified as Rodriguez’s vehicle and after a short standoff at a rest stop near Athens, Ohio, Rodriguez was arrested.
He’s now facing charges in Noble County of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Also this week, readers clicked to find out more about a woman stabbed to death in her home at Lake James in Steuben County.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said Wilma Ball, 82, of Lake James was stabbed Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home around 12:30 p.m. June 23 after receiving a call about an unresponsive female inside the home.
Police are still investigating and seeking information in the search for a suspect. No arrests have been made yet in the case.
The two homicide cases represent a good chunk of this week’s Top 10 stories between June 24-30 at kpcnews.com:
1) One dead, two injured in shooting at Kendallville gas station — 25,862 pageviews
2) Police conducting death investigation — 4,287 pageviews
3) Kendallville shooting suspect remains at-large, police ID man killed — 2,881 pageviews
4) Wilma Ball (obituary) — 1,729 pageviews
5) Shooting suspect arrested in Ohio, charged with murder — 1,688 pageviews
6) Brother, sister facing burglary charges — 1,663 pageviews
7) Kendallville shooting suspect arrested in southeast Ohio — 1,582 pageviews
8) Investigators reach out for help with homicide investigation — 1,499 pageviews
9) Albion man charged with child molesting — 1,463 pageviews (3,973 total)
10) Ed Bentley out as Westview boys coach — 1,110 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the Kendallville shooting was, unsurprisingly, the top post of the week, joined by the Lake James stabbing and a shooting follow-up:
June 28: (Shared from The News Sun) Kendallville Police are searching for Matthew Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville, who has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting and is allegedly “armed and dangerous,” police said — 14,012 people reached, 63 reactions, 904 shares, 30 comments
June 24: (Shared from The Herald Republican) The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working on an investigation into a death ruled homicide that happened Wednesday at a home on Lake James — 6,364 people reached, 76 reactions, 35 shares, six comments
June 29: (Shared from The News Sun) Rodriguez is still at large and considered “armed and dangerous.” He is known to be driving a red Kia Forte and may have fled Noble County, police said — 5,817 people reached, 14 reactions, 87 shares, 12 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the Lake James stabbing, reopening of the Spencerville covered bridge and the Kendallville shooting were the top posts of the week:
June 24: (The Herald Republican) The death of an 82-year-old Lake James woman on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The investigation is ongoing at this time — 7,134 people reached, 142 reactions, 51 shares, 17 comments
June 26: (The Star) Below bridge reopens at last — 402 people reached, 32 reactions, one share
June 28: (The News Sun) BREAKING: One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting inside Gallops gas station in Kendallville late Sunday night — 14,540 people reached, 1,255 reactions, 1,267 shares, 604 comments
