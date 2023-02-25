The fourteenth chapter of the Book of Exodus is the story of the Hebrew people crossing the Red Sea. The Jewish Talmud in commenting on this text, says that when the angels saw the drowning of the Egyptians they were about ready to break into a song of joy. However, God silenced them declaring, “How dare you sing for joy when my creatures are dying.” (Talmud, Megillah 10b and Sanhedrin 39b) From God’s perspective, we are all his children, and when anyone should suffer he suffers with them.
One of the commercials that was shown at Super Bowl LVII during the 4:18 break in the fourth quarter was in black and white. It featured various people in conflict. The ad features a song by Rag ’n Bone Man and Jamie Hartman titled “Human.” In part it says, “Take a look in the mirror and what do you see? Do you see it clearer or are you deceived in what you believe? ‘Cause I’m only human after all. You’re only human after all; don’t put the blame on me.” At the end of the commercial, it says, “Jesus loved the people we hate.” And then there is the tagline, “He Gets Us. All of us.” (For more information about the commercial you can go to https/hegetsus.com/love-your-enemies.)
Super Bowl LVII was the first time that two brothers played against each other. Jason Kelce was the center for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce was a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fortunately, they did not have to play against each other. The brothers’ parents were excited that both brothers were in the game and rejoiced with Travis and grieved with Jason. Rather than separating the Kelce family, the game brought them together in a very special way.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rains on the righteous and on the unrighteous. For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet only your brothers and sisters, what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect (Matthew 5:43-47).”
Two songs that I remember singing in Sunday school were “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and “Jesus Loves the Little Children.” The first is an African American spiritual. It is a reminder that God has got everybody in His hands. The second uses a Civil War tune “Tramp, Tramp, Tramp, the Boys Are Marching”, written by George Frederick Root (1820-1895). Clare Hebert Woolston (1856-1927) replaced the militaristic lyrics with “Jesus loves the little children; all the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” (See Isaiah 2:4)
God does love all of His children. He loves us and the people we hate and dislike. He rejoices when we have reason to rejoice and He grieves when we have reason to grieve. He tells us to pray for our enemies and those who persecute us. The Kelce family gives us an example of what it might look like to be God’s family who competes but still love each other.
