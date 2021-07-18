Q. My family and I live in a 1960s era home in an older neighborhood. My wife and I have contracted to have our kitchen remodel completed here this fall. The layout of the kitchen remains the same, so the appliances stay in the same location and the sink and dishwasher remain in the same spot. We are going to get new appliances and fixtures along with removing a wall between the kitchen and dining room for the new island. Should we consider replacing the electrical and plumbing that is behind the walls while doing the renovation? — Clark in Angola
A. It sounds like you are planning a great project and I am assuming it is going to be a substantial investment.
A new updated kitchen can be a life changer as you use the space in the upcoming years and with the wall removed, the adjoining space can open now outdated spaces. It can also be a huge improvement for whenever it comes time to sell your home.
The kitchen and surrounding spaces can be the most lived in area of your home especially with kids growing up with friends.
The last thing you want to do is cover up old mechanical systems that will need to be replaced soon. Your home is already 60 years old and when your house was built galvanized plumbing and waste lines were used. They are undoubtedly deteriorating to the point of needing to be replaced. If the electric has not been updated that too needs to be looked at and upgraded to meet the demand of a new renovated kitchen.
You do not necessarily have to do the complete house at this time, but I would have the plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems checked to make sure they will not need to be addressed for several years into the future.
Building codes that have changed in the last 60 years should also be checked. Often electrical requirements for appliances are changed and isolated circuits are required for good operation and use. Properly updated water supply lines and drain lines with proper venting will ensure good operation to your new kitchen.
