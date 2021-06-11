At age 4 she could recite the Pledge of Allegiance and the sight she most wanted to see was the Statue of Liberty which she had modeled in Play-Doh for a preschool project.
I praise her teacher, Mrs. Jackson, for both those achievements.
So when our granddaughter Sara turned 5 last month, two happily vaccinated grandparents took a road trip east, the highlights of which were Sara’s birthday party, followed by two days in New York City. Although NYC is less than two hours by train from their home in Pennsylvania, Sara had never been there.
(We corrected her several times regarding our agenda, but she also wanted to see the Eiffel Tower which she had also learned about in preschool. Paris is a long time away. But on our next visit to NYC with Sara we will go to the top of the Empire State Building and — for fun — look east in the direction of Paris ... and maybe pretend to see the Eiffel Tower.)
We took the subway from Penn Station to a stop a few blocks from our hotel. After dropping off our luggage, the Statue of Liberty was next on our agenda
We took the subway to the South Street Seaport neighborhood. We were unfamiliar with where the ferries are and arrived early.
Because of all the walking — I love walking in NYC and feeling the city around me — we brought the stroller. Even though we had to collapse it and carry it up and down the subway stairs, we were glad we had it. We could move quickly and Sara could focus on the sights without getting worn out.
As we tried to figure out the South Street neighborhood, I told Sara, “We will find the ferry soon.”
“But fairies aren’t real,” she said.
But Statue of Liberty ferries are real. And eventually we were seated on the top deck with a clear view.
+++
The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France in 1886, to commemorate the centennial of the Declaration of Independence and express the friendship between France and the U.S. during the American Revolution.
I emailed Mrs. Jackson to learn more about how she teaches the 4-year-olds because some of the topics had made such a big impression on Sara.
She replied: “When we do a country, we introduce some pictures and items representing the history, natural wonders, buildings, money, flag and artifacts from the country.
“We talked about two important cities in the U.S. — New York and Washington, D.C. — and their important buildings and sights to see. We had a small statue of the Statue of Liberty as well as some pictures. We talked about how the Statue of Liberty was a gift from France and we read a mostly picture book about how it was made and then brought in pieces to our country to be assembled.”
This week, when I looked up Statue of Liberty facts for children, I learned the Statue of Liberty’s designer was sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. But Alexander Gustave Eiffel (who designed the Eiffel Tower) designed the interior tower of the Statue of Liberty in order to support it. I need to tell Sara that.
+++
Lucretia was headed out of town for two nights and Alessandra, 6, was going to be with Papi and Grandpa during that time. When Lucretia asked her if she could please try to eat healthy despite the fact she would probably be eating out, she replied: “No. I can’t promise you that. I know they are going to spoil me and I like being spoiled.” — Lucretia Cardenas (formerly of Wawaka) of Texas
+++
