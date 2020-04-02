One hundred and two years ago this spring, the 1918 influenza pandemic, which ultimately killed an estimated 50 million worldwide and about 675,000 in the United States, was first identified.
That same spring, the Kendallville Rotary Club was established.
The Kendallville service club is affiliated with Rotary International, founded in Chicago in 1905. It is an international organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
The 1918 pandemic didn’t severely impact Kendallville until early October 1918, when Indiana officials ordered all schools, churches and public amusement facilities closed. Rotarians in Kendallville followed the recommendations and halted the club’s twice-a-month dinner meetings until the pandemic subsided.
Fast forward 102 years, and the club, with 46 members, has followed health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first case of COVID-19 in Indiana was confirmed March 6 and the first death in the state came March 16.
Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued an order effective at 11:59 p.m. March 24 for Hoosiers to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities and for health and safety.
The last Kendallville Rotary Club weekly dinner meeting at the American Legion Post 86 building was Tuesday, March 10, when the club held its reverse raffle, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
The growing pandemic forced the Rotary Club’s board of directors to cancel the March 17 and March 24 meetings. The board agreed to resume the club’s meetings beginning March 31, but to do it by virtual conference call.
“I’m not sure about you, but I am missing our weekly meetings and social interaction,” Club President Donna Wolfe wrote to club members in an email March 27. She set up a virtual meeting via the Internet through Zoom Video Communications, an American remote conference services company based in San Jose, California. Zoom provides free video conferencing and online meetings.
Tuesday night, 26 Kendallville Rotary Club members and guests participated in the virtual meeting, the first in the club’s history.
Wolfe, sports and team director for the Cole Center Family YMCA and athletic director for the Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla, conducted the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes.
After an opening prayer by Dr. Tom Jansen, the main topic of discussion was the annual porkburger sale, which is one of the club’s top fundraisers of the year. It raises funds for East Noble High School scholarships. The scholarships honor the late Richard J. “Dick” Stonebraker, a longtime Rotarian and civic leader who died in 1983.
The porkburger sale has become a tradition for the community on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. Because of the pandemic, it’s likely the club will need to postpone the event. That was the consensus of the members after hearing an update on the local situation by Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County’s health officer. Gaff is president-elect of the club. Gaff said the federal and state social-distancing guidelines, if followed, will help flatten the curve of the pandemic and help prevent an overload of the local health care system.
A flatter curve assumes the same number of people will ultimately get infected, but over a longer period of time.
In other words, Gaff said, the health concerns will not go away soon.
Gaff was asked what the club members could do to help the community get through the pandemic. He said the local medical professional team is currently doing well, but he’s concerned about people who have lost their jobs and the home-bound elderly.
Tom Jansen urged club members to individually reach out to their neighbors in need to offer assistance and support.
Club member David Hockley issued an urgent call for financial support for Noble House Ministries, a homeless shelter for women and children in Albion. He said some Noble House residents have lost their jobs and more donations are now needed.
Wolfe said the Cole Family YMCA staff and some Rotarians have been assisting East Noble schools with the distribution of lunches to needy children in Kendallville. And the YMCA will continue to be a site for emergency blood drives by the Red Cross.
The club agreed to hold its second virtual meeting next Tuesday. The guest speaker is expected to be East Noble AFS/YES exchange student Leith Cheikhrouhou of Tunisia.
Wolfe said she was pleased with the meeting and she is looking forward to the return to normalcy.
Terry Housholder is president and publisher of KPC Media Group. Contact him at thousholder@kpcmedia.com.
