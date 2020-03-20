With everything that is been taking place over the last several weeks, many changes have taken place in our nation, state, community and our homes.
Life as we knew it has drastically changed in such a short time. A great deal of uncertainty lies ahead of us in many of us do not know how to respond appropriately to the coronavirus and to one another.
A great example of what I am trying to share with you can be found as we go to the grocery stores and fight over things that we would normally never fight over, being disrespectful towards one another when trying to fill the basic needs and supplies for our homes, disrespecting those people who are diligently and endlessly trying to meet our demands with little or no respect given to them. We moan and groan about the inconvenience it has on our lives — but we don’t stop to see how it’s not happening just to us, it is happening to all of us. Many businesses are closing down, some to follow the guidelines of the government recommendations and for some they are closing down out of concern for the communities that they serve.
Churches have now started to close and are doing their services online: some by live streams others by pastors and leaders taping their messages and puttin them on social media. For some people, this is a whole new experience and there’s many people who do not know or have the capability to utilize the social media networks because of lack of knowledge, no access to internet, or other things that could prevent them from receiving the message. People think that churches should remain open; while others believe that churches should close to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. My church, Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, has just recently closed for church services although our food bank remains open. (We have taken the necessary steps that we need to to keep the food bank open).
How exactly is the church responding?
As I just shared, many churches are streaming their services online. Many churches may have closed some if not all of their services while others remain open for the vital services such as mentioned for food banks and other necessary services.
I can only speak for myself as a pastor: I will still do hospital visitations, one-on-one meetings, funeral services and other pastoral things. But as a pastor, I would also like to share with each of you how you can do your part. This will take some commitment and consistency but this will help everybody get through this trying time. First of all, for those people who do not know how to use social media and they have the accessibility to do so, you can help educate those individuals on how to utilize their computers and smart phones to receive the messages. This will help them to be spiritually fed and still feel part of a church body. Another thing that you can do is to stay in contact with everybody via phone. Phone calls to one another is a wonderful way to be able to take and stay connected; even if we are held up within our own homes. This will help us with our social connectedness and will also help build up relationships that now we are forced to take and spend time with together because there’s nothing much else to do.
Another thing that we can do is to utilize this opportunity that we have to be at home together to reconnect physically face-to-face with those loved ones that we’ve missed because we spend so busy working or outdoing different things. Being able to have real conversations with one another, playing board games, doing puzzles, teaching each other how to cook and do other hobbies cannot only help with our relationship building, but it also gives us independent living skills that we can develop and pass on to our family.
Still another thing that we can do is to help one another out. If you know of individuals who happened to have the Coronavirus and they are unable to leave their homes but they need supplies, give them a call and see what they need and help one another out. For those who are elderly, do the shopping for them if you have the ability to. Encourage one another with phone calls cards letters and so forth. Everybody will feel better with these.
One thing that will be very gratefully accepted in this time of need is to be able to support those agencies and individuals who are working effortlessly to try to help everyone get through this: donate blood if possible, financially support food banks in your area, write letters of encouragement to those in the medical field, those who are working to keep our store shelves stocked so that we can have the necessities for our individual homes, encourage those of our first responders which include police officers/firemen/medical personnel/mental health individuals and I daresay those who are in the ministries who continually put themselves at risk to meet our needs. There’s a lot more sacrificing going on than you realize.
Understand this one thing: we will get through this! This is not just wishful thinking; this is the truth and reality of it all. Life will return back to normal; although in some ways, I hope it doesn’t; let me explain: as we reconnect physically with one another and as we begin to develop our relationships with one another, let us cherish this time that we have together to build memories and to strengthen our relationship with our family and friends. I do not want us to go back to the busyness where we are making our lives so busy that we do not appreciate one another in our lives. But we will get through this and we will be stronger and our relationships will be more valuable to us as we come together and stand united.
Let us be wise to not only follow the recommendations that have been given to us, let us be wise to make the very best of focus in on the positive things that can come out of this.
