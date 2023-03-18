This column is by a Wolcottville reader, genealogist Roger Franke, who enjoys researching past events and connecting them with family and friends of today. You can contact him with comments or questions at rpfranke8@gmail.com.
During a recent visit to our home near Wolcottville, my wife’s sister Fancheon shared with us a yellowed and tattered letter from 1943 which she had rediscovered in her memory files. The letter from a Phyllis Emmert of Molalla, Oregon, is dated Dec. 5, 1943. It probably arrived at the Arthur and Minnie Emmert home near Rome City, shortly before or after Fancheon’s 6th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 12.
In the letter, 9-year-old Phyllis states that she read Fancheon’s letter in a Mennonite publication for children called Words of Cheer and wondered if maybe the two of them were related because they both shared the same last name of Emmert.
Phyllis goes on to provide additional information about herself and her family, including the fact that her father Albert supposedly had cousins in Indiana.
In Mennonite Church circles, a popular “game” revolves around how you are related to a visitor who attends your church service or to a stranger you meet with a common Mennonite last name, particularly if it’s the same as yours.
Words of Cheer, at least in part, promotes such curiosities. It was first published in 1878. It later became a part of the Sunday school program; children looked forward to receiving it each week in their Sunday school hour. The magazine usually consisted of four pages containing stories, articles, poems, puzzles and children’s letters.
Letter writers would tell their age or birthdate and would invite others near the same age to correspond with them. Discovering a “twin” (someone with exactly the same birthdate and year) was considered a very valuable find which frequently led to a years-long and sometimes life-long exchange of letters and even visits. Other information provided included information about family, school, church ... a sort of primitive Facebook page.
While researching for historical information about Words of Cheer, I came across an index to most issues between 1906 and 1966 when, apparently, publication of the magazine ceased. The database is downloadable in PDF format, all nicely arranged by date of publication with the name of each child who wrote a letter and information about the child such as birthdate, church, etc.
The index can be found at mennonitelife.org/document-category/periodical-index-files/
But back to Fancheon. When did she write her letter to Words of Cheer? (Actually, as stated in the letter, her older sister Patty, my wife, did the writing for her.) Her name is listed as Fancheon Joan Emmert from Route 1, Rome City, Indiana, birthdate Dec. 12, 1937. The name and location of her church is not mentioned (Maple Grove Mennonite Church, Topeka), nor is the name of her Sunday school teacher mentioned (Clara Christner), but the letter did appear in print Dec. 5, 1943. Lina Ressler, the editor for the letters column, enjoyed a kind, loving and popular relationship with her readers. She comments briefly to almost every letter at the end.
Enter 9-year-old Phyllis Emmert of Oregon who on Sunday, Dec. 5, 1943, attended services with her siblings and her parents at the Molalla Mennonite Church which exists today, but as a different denomination.
While at church, she received her copy of Words of Cheer and read through it, taking particular note of a letter from a Fancheon Emmert of Rome City.
Her curiosity motivated her to compose a letter later that day yet to Fancheon which she likely posted in the mail the following day.
Fancheon recalls answering the letter, but the pen-pal relationship was unfortunately short-lived.
+++
Molalla, Oregon
December 5, 1943
Dear Fancheon,
I saw your letter in Words of Cheer and thought I would write to you. My name is Emmert too and thought maybe you might be a cousin of mine. My daddy has some cousins in Indiana. My dad’s name is Albert Emmert and my grandpa’s name was Ben Emmert. We live on a farm of 140 acres. We have 4 horses and a pony. We also have a tractor.
We have about 20 cows and 8 calves. I have a baby sister 7 weeks old. Her name is Marilyn Joan.
My brother’s name is Carl. He is 12 years old. My sister Faye is 16. My sister Florence is 18. And I am 9 years old. How old are your sisters and brother. I like to read the Words of Cheer don’t you. We have 2 dogs. I wrote to Words of Cheer once. I go to Mount Hope School. We go in the afternoon. The big folks go in the morning. Goodby.
Your friend
Phyllis Emmert
Molalla, Oregon
Rt. 3
c/o A. Emmert
+++
In adulthood, particularly in retired adulthood, a curiosity about persons and happenings in the past is frequently reawakened, in this case curiosity about whatever happened to Phyllis Emmert of Molalla, Oregon. A bit of genealogical research turns up a few facts about Phyllis’s life.
Phyllis graduated from Molalla Union High School in 1952. She married a couple of years later, causing a name change from Emmert to Ehlke. She and her husband Raymond had three daughters and seven grandchildren.
A registered nurse, sadly, she passed away at the way-too-early age of 56 in 1991. Her husband survived until several years later. She has one surviving sibling, Marilyn (Emmert) Bond of Salem, Oregon, with whom I had a nice phone conversation about Phyllis and her life. Phyllis was a member of the Silverton Assembly of God Church.
Fancheon had a name change also from Emmert to Resler. She resettled a few years ago with her husband Herb back to Noble County, not many miles from her birthplace near Rome City. Fancheon, a retired school teacher, is a person of many accomplishments, too numerous to list here. She contributes her time and skills (including, in no small part, her cooking skills) to her church, her community, her friends and family.
Fancheon and Herb have four married children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They attend Waterford Mennonite Church in Goshen.
As to the relationship between Phyllis and Fancheon, Phyllis’s grandfather Ben Emmert (1870-1942) was a younger brother to Fancheon’s great-grandfather Jacob Emmert (1861-1934), both, along with their nine siblings, born near Shipshewana.
