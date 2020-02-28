Starting last August, columns by retired elementary school teacher Jane Hampshire have been warming our hearts.
Her most recent column told about the tragic death of their son, Joel; today’s column begins with selections from the column former News Sun sports editor Lynn Houser wrote in memory of Joel.
Following his time with KPC, Lynn Houser was a journalist and author in Bloomington.
Many people remember Lynn’s Aug. 22, 1978, column “Heaven couldn’t wait for Joel Hampshire.” Here are a few excerpts to introduce today’s column by Jane.
Some people are missed when they die; others are mourned. Joel Hampshire will be both.
Last Saturday, 18-year-old Joel Hampshire died as a result of an automobile accident on Aug. 15, leaving this community stunned ...
Joel was a letterman in basketball and baseball, and one of the most popular seniors at East Noble this past year. To my knowledge he had no enemies, only friends. I was privileged to be one of those, due to my association with East Noble sports and Joel’s former employment at The News Sun ...
Whenever the Knights needed a lift, Joel was the catalyst who picked them up and got them back on their feet again ...
Joel’s biggest moment came against NorthWood ... With the score tied at 82-all in overtime, he drove the length of the court and popped a 12-footer that won the game with four seconds left, 84-82 ...
He had a sense of humor and charisma that was contagious. That’s why it is so hard to understand his death. While I was at the funeral home, I saw so many faces which asked the question, “Why?” and I had no answers. It made me wonder if there really is a God, but I’m sure there is because there wouldn’t have been a Joel Hampshire in the first place if He didn’t exist.
Although Joel never regained consciousness, there was some comfort in the fact he knew everybody was praying for him. His mother, Jane, told me she received a sign from him when she asked if he knew how much everyone was pulling for him. The “sign” was a big tear rolling down his face.
Well, I never have been good at eulogies, so I’d better end this one before I get too emotional ... Instead, let’s cast aside the tears and think of Joel as full of life. Vitality was his contribution to this crazy world of ours, and that’s the way I choose to remember him ... So long, Joel, and have a happy eternity.
Lynn, so many of our sympathy cards said they wanted to write something but you had said it all. There is a special place in all our hearts for you ...
The funniest thing happened on Dec. 18, 2014. My nephew, Kent Harman, an East Noble graduate, works at Casa on Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne. He was tending bar and probably dishing out some good food when a nice looking gentleman sat down at the bar. He probably ordered and he and Kent began talking. The guy said he was going to Kendallville for a book signing of “From Bob Knight to Bobby Wampler (Stories from the Heartland).”
Kent said he had lived in Kendallville and most of his family still lived there.
Lynn said, “I’m sure some of the Hampshires will be there to get my book.”
Jane and her boys will be there later today and she’s my aunt and they are my cousins. I had gotten sick because I had pneumonia and I cried because I could not go out.
This all happened on Dec. 18 and I did get some medicine and was able to go to our family Christmas at Andy (No. 4 son) and Kristin’s house a week later. After all the gifts for the family, grandkids and great-grandchildren were opened and enjoyed sharing and playing with their cousins, someone said, “I think we forgot something for Grandma Jane.” (We had decided no gifts for us older folks, so they would spend it on the kids’ presents.) But Mitch (my No. 3 son) handed me something he had behind his back. He gave Lynn Houser’s autographed book to me. I was crying so hard. Everyone said, “Look inside.” I could hardly see through my tears.
Remember my love for sports, so here’s Lynn’s message to me:
To Jane Hampshire, Matriarch of the Hampshire family. GOD BLESS — Lynn Houser 12/18/14
I should stop now, but I should mention that with all the great sports people Lynn mentioned in his book on page 202 some guys who are no longer with us — like Dick Stonebraker, Lee King, Joel Hampshire, Jerry Grocock and Jim Herendeen — who will be remembered for more than their athletic careers.
Thanks, Lynn, from the bottom of my heart.
During my many years of teaching, one of my favorite themes for bulletin boards, decorating door in the hallway, etc., was the Peanuts cartoon where Charlie Brown tells Snoopy, “Doing a good job around here is like wetting your black slacks — it gives you a warm feeling but nobody notices!” I hope you notice and want to read more “memories by J.”
