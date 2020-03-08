KENDALLVILLE — A fatal crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old Auburn man was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
On Feb. 29, William A. Nelson was pinned inside his pickup truck after a crash and pronounced dead from his injuries.
The crash took place about 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Auburn Drive, west of the Interstate 69 overpass. The truck struck two utility poles and knocked down power lines.
Once again this week, all stories in the Top 10 received more than 1,000 views from readers between Feb. 27 and March 4:
Pickup truck crash kills Auburn man — 5,804 pageviews
2 charged in double homicide after victims found shot inside crashed van (northwest Indiana state wire) — 4,759 pageviews
Auburn police pursuit ends with suspect crash near Avilla — 3,851 pageviews
Prosecutors charge woman for smuggling meth into jail — 2,935 pageviews
Garrett man charged with bomb threat — 2,717 pageviews
Strand Theater reopens Friday under new management — 2,661 pageviews
Two take over Busche operations in Albion area — 2,376 pageviews
Fort Wayne man facing sexual misconduct charge — 1,726 pageviews
Man arrested for soliciting child — 1,041 pageviews
Sheriff seeks to crack down on jail contraband — 1,011 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the Auburn fatal accident, the Strand Theater reopening under new management and a story about an effort to stop contraband coming into the Noble County Jail reached the most people.
Feb. 29: (Shared from The Star) Tragedy struck in Auburn early Saturday morning — 4,935 people reached, 56 reactions, 42 shares, three comments.
March 4: (Shared from The News Sun) For a theater that’s been around, well, forever, The Strand has some new faces putting on the show — 4,505 people reached, 174 reactions, 76 shares, seven comments.
Feb. 27: (Shared from The News Sun) Finding contraband isn’t an everyday thing, but Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said there have been enough recent examples to spur some new procedures — 4,382 people reached, 48 reactions, 17 shares, 16 comments.
On the individual newspaper pages, Angola’s new police chief, the fatal pickup crash and the Strand were the top posts for our dailies:
March 2: (The Herald Republican) He’s no stranger in Steuben County. He goes by TR and he’s Angola’s new fire chief — 3,434 people reached, 50 reactions, six shares, five comments
Feb. 29: (The Star) Tragedy struck in Auburn early Saturday morning — 5,207 people reached (4,935 reach on KPC News), 196 reactions, 46 shares, 30 comments
March 4: (The News Sun) The historic Strand has some new managers and theater will reopen with a few upgrades — 5,300 people reached (4,505 reach on KPC News), 642 reactions, 128 shares, 52 comments.
