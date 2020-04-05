“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
“For I am the LORD your God, who upholds your right hand, who says to you, ‘Do not fear, I will help you.’” (Isaiah 41:13)
We keep such goofy hours ... mine worse than my hubby’s.
I am sure you all have had a Grandma or older relative that was very good at sleeping in their chair in front of the TV. Well, that is me!
If you are a cat lover you will appreciate it when I say Joshua loves lying on top of the computer desk right next to my Bibles. They seem to choose the most unlikely places to take a rest.
Sometimes when I awaken, in my “TV chair,” there he is staring at me with his eyes all narrowly closed just kind of glaring at me. When he knows I see him, he will lay his head down on the top Bible and go back to sleep. It is as though he is just “checking on his Mama.”
I look at Daniel and Joshua (yes, they have Biblical names) and I see how secure they are in our home. They return all the love we give to them in so many ways. You can see that love in their eyes and they follow us like a dog does wanting to be where ever we are. (I think that “loving, comfortable, and safe feeling” I get is the same feeling I will get in Heaven, when I go home!)
There is much fear to be had in these times and I am almost obsessed with worry and fear. I do not want to feel that way. So, I am giving it some thought and reading these verses over and over again, knowing my Father is there for me!
I will try and focus on the love I have for Daniel and Joshua ... not that I have more love for them than I do my family, or others, but the boys seem to be “relaxed” and very comfortable during these times. I think the love they give me really helps to soothe those fears and worries, and we have a wonderful bonding, given to us by God.
No, they cannot read/hear the news or understand English but they can feel the emotion that radiates from me. They seem to know when I need their comfort, that God gave them, to give to me and that calms me.
They, in turn, are comforted by my just “being” with them. Yes, I believe that our emotions can affect them as well as other humanity about us. God did have a Wonderful Plan for His children, all of them! He gave us His animals, so full of unconditional love for us.
If we really stop to reflect on our fears and worries we can feel our blood pressure rise, our hearts beat faster, tears fill our eyes and sorrow can grab us like a vice, gripping us until we almost smother.
That is when we must be like Daniel and Joshua and relax (purr) in our own way and push out that fear that is smothering our whole being and relax, knowing we are protected, no matter what, by God. This COVID-19 must be foremost eradicated from our minds! Then from the WORLD!
As I open my eyes, I can “see,” in my mind’s eye, how God is watching over me and my family and my kitties, and protecting us.
So I encourage folks to open their hearts, minds, souls and eyes to the peace and comfort of the Holy Spirit that surrounds each of us. When fear grips you, go to your Father in prayer and listen with every fiber of your being.
God is so easy to talk with. We cannot hear His voice, but we can feel the love and the release of fear and feel the essence of our lives comforted.
Take the time to fill your life with laughter, be silly, be joyous that you have, even at the most, one roll of toilet paper. Think of the utter ridiculousness of hoarding toilet paper. We are one goofy universe to hoard the things we hoard.
So, I am going to bed now, as, probably most of you are just getting up to face another day. Join me in feeling so blessed that we have each other, we can communicate on Facebook with our friends and family; call each other on the phone; wave at our neighbors (hopefully, they are friendly enough to do that) and we can think of many things to do around the house.
We can pray, sing our favorite songs, bake goodies, then do our exercises to ward off the calories. We can love our family that is with us and love our family that is far away from us, by calling them, with an upbeat attitude.
We can love our precious animal companions and rejoice in being alive!
May God bless you and your family and any animal companions you may have. Please let God take away all your fears by turning to Him, talking to Him and listening to Him. I just cannot say that enough!
