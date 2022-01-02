KENDALLVILLE — Each year, more and more readers turn to their cell phones, tablets and computers to get their news and 2021 was another busy year at kpcnews.com.
Stories that get popular online may not always mesh with the “top” stories of the years in terms of news content, but seeing what stories got clicks throughout the year is always an interesting way to close out the calendar.
As is the case every year, big breaking news stories generally tend to attract the most clicks online, so this year’s most-viewed web stories list is filled with many tragic events and heinous crimes.
But, feel-good stories sometimes get hot online too, and you’ll find a few of those peppered into this year’s list, too.
So here’s a look at the most-viewed stories of 2021 on kpcnews.com:
1) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 65,133 pageviews
This story, originally published in August, took a look at the disparities in cases, hospitalizations and deaths between Indiana’s vaccinated Hoosiers and those who had chosen not to get the shots.
The story was updated in November with newer numbers, but the trends still remain the same — the vast majority of Hoosiers ended up ill with, hospitalized from and dying of COVID-19 remain among the state’s unvaccinated.
2) Wreck claims lives of two teenage brothers from Orland — 51,937 pageviews
In February, Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, Orland, died after he reportedly was driving a 2012 Lexus IS2 at a high rate of speed and lost control after driving over a small hill, traveling off the east side of the road and striking a tree nearly head on and splitting the car in two. Chace Curtis, 14, died from the injuries he sustained while in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, today, Detective Chris Emerick said.
Thousands around northeast Indiana mourned the tragic accident that claimed the two Prairie Heights students.
3) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 29,831 pageviews
Yes, people actually do win Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. That was the case in August, when a prize patrol crew dropped in at Barton Lake in Steuben County to present a $1 million check to Steavin and Marsha Kratzman.
The story was hugely popular on social media, drawing a large number of views this fall.
4) ‘Dead’ man arrested by ISP — 26,186 pageviews
Put an eyebrow-raising headline on a weird news story and you’ve got an instant hit.
In February, Indiana State Police tracked and arrested Damion M. Bowling, 21, of the 300 block of East C.R. 1000S, Columbia City, was arrested by Kreger and McLaughlin on Jan. 26 on a warrant issued by Whitley County authorities charging him with failure to appear for court relating to two pending counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony.
Bowling allegedly tried to convince authorities he died in an attempt to avoid prosecution, pretending to be his father and sending a phony Ohio death certificate.
5) Carotidynia could be causing neck pain — 25,119 pageviews
The column that never goes away, like some people’s neck pain, apparently. This health column from Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff is more than 10 years old, but it charts every year.
We’re not sure why, but it must show up high in Google search results for people seeking out answers to their neck pain or something to get more than 20,000 views again this year.
6) Rural crash kills two on Thanksgiving Day — 23,6662 pageviews
Deaths at the holidays are always particularly tragic, and a double-fatal crash near Cromwell on Thanksgiving Day demonstrates that.
According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Riley M. Simpson, 20, of Milford and Terrence A. Suddon, 20, of Syracuse were both pronounced dead at the scene of an intersection crash which took place at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 900W.
7) Woman killed, two children injured in S.R. 3 collision — 23,199 pageviews
In April, first responders were called to one of the most horrific car crashed we’ve seen in a long time as a passenger car was crushed by a roll-off dump truck at S.R. 3 and Waits Road near Kendallville.
The car’s driver, Shelby McClellan, 26, of Columbia City, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. McClellan’s two young children, ages 3 and 5 were flown by separate Parkview Samaritan helicopters to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where the 3-year-old later died from her injuries.
8) One dead, two injured in shooting at Kendallville gas station — 21,012 pageviews
In June, Kendallville resident Matthew Rodriguez allegedly opened fire in the Gallops gas station at S.R. 3 and U.S. 6 in Kendallville, killing Justin Smead, 32, of Rome City, and injuring Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Rodriguez fled the area and was later located and arrested in southeast Ohio. He was returned to Noble County, where he is facing charges of murder and attempted murder for the shooting.
9) Child suffered multiple injuries before dying — 20,606 pageviews
In August, a 4-year-old boy who apparently died at the hands of an Iowa truck driver suffered a multitude of serious injures, including fractures, facial bruises and abrasions, lacerations, and indications the child sustained blunt force trauma to his head.
Police arriving on the scene to a 911 in Shipshewana found an unresponsive child with multiple injuries in the truck’s sleeper. The child’s injuries included fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises to both sides of his face and forehead, cuts and blunt force trauma to the back of his head, bruises to his genitalia, an injury to his anus, cuts to his arm, a busted lip, and burns around his mouth and body.
Prosecutors have since charged Dylan Diericx with a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, with legal proceedings still pending in LaGrange County.
10) ‘A gentle giant’: Leaders mourn community icon Roger Diehm — 19,767 pageviews
In March, Kendallville businessman, Republican booster and philanthropist Roger Diehm died unexpectedly at the age of 54.
Multiple local leaders in Noble County offered their memories and thoughts about Diehm in this tribute obituary.
11) Woman faces charges after found in shop cleaning — 17,690 pageviews
In more weird news, in February, Britney T. Marcinkevicius, 29, of Wolcottville, was found inside a Steuben County by its owner, reportedly writing notes and cleaning. She was charged with a Level 5 felony charge of burglary after she was found to be in possession of equipment from the facility.
Deputy Mason Hottell asked Marcinkevicius why she was in the shop and she replied, “I know that this place had the answers that I need.” She also told police she had been smoking methamphetamine the night before.
12) High school soccer coach accused of misconduct with student — 15,037 pageviews
In June, Landon Cochran, 26, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, Auburn, was arrested on the Level 5 felony charge Tuesday. The crime is alleged to have taken place from September 2019 through December 2020.
According to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Cochran had a professional relationship as a high school athletic coach at DeKalb High School with a child at least 16 but younger than 18. He is accused of exerting undue influence on the child because of his current or previous professional relationship with the child and using or exerting his professional relationship to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.
13) Crash claims life of one juvenile, injures 2 — 13,194 pageviews
An SUV vs. tanker truck crash near Butler in July resulted in the death of Bradford Bego, 8.
Police determined Jacquelyn Bego, 35, of McCordsville, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40. Upon entering the intersection from C.R. 40, Bego’s 2017 Ford Explorer was struck in the passenger side by a multi-axle liquid container truck driven by Craig Kensill, 58, of Woodburn.
14) Klan group plans gathering in Auburn — 12,753 pageviews
Local emotions were stirred on news that a Ku Klux Klan group was planning an event in Auburn on Saturday, April 3. The Church of the Ku Klux Klan described the event as the “Indiana White Unity Meet & Greet.”
It’s unclear whether the gathering actually happened, but counter-protestors held a large rally in downtown that weekend.
15) Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned — 12,552 pageviews
At about midnight Aug. 22, Mason Shuey, 18, Ottawa, Ohio, lost his grip of the swim platform of a Supra ski boat he was being pulled from, went under the water in Hamilton Lake and never resurfaced. He and two others were passengers in the boat, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Ottawa, Ohio. The others in the boat were a girl, 17, and another boy, 14.
Juvenile charges were being filed as the teens, who were allegedly intoxicated, didn’t report the disappearance until the next morning.
16) One year later, Howe man involved in accident reunites with his guardian angel — 12,204 pageviews
Caden Owsley remembers almost nothing about the 2020 crash that put him in a wheelchair. Owsley, of Howe, was returning home with his friend Atticus Klopfenstein from a dream hunting trip out west when their truck lost control and crashed along an interstate highway near the Colorado/Nebraska line. Both young men were seriously injured. Owsley was ejected from the truck and was tossed several hundred feet.
He didn’t remember much except for brief images of a dark-haired woman who helped him on the roadside before medics arrived.
In September, at Lakeland’s homecoming football game, Owsley was reunited with that woman, Tonya Curran, who his father had managed to track down following the accident.
17) Recalculating: Truck driver crushes pedestrian bridge after following GPS — 11,890 pageviews
GPS isn’t perfect. A truck driver found that out on Wednesday morning, following some erroneous directions that caused him to leave S.R. 127 and drive onto a pedestrian bridge that’s part of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday.
Estimates to repair the bridge received just recently top $52,000.
18) Noble County High Department worker killed in accident — 11,766 pageviews
On Dec. 14 A Noble County Highway Department employee was killed Tuesday on Knapp Lake Road as the result of a work accident. Jerry Jones, 53, of Albion, was pronounced dead at the scene after getting pinned between two vehicles when one unexpectedly lurched forward.
19) Police identify Butler man as Thursday fatal shooting victim — 11,429 pageviews
One person died and two others were injured in an August shooting at a rural home in the 5400 block of C.R. 22 between Butler and Waterloo. All three — two males and one female — were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne due to the nature of their injuries, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Samuel King, 36, of Butler, was pronounced dead following the shooting.
20) Police arrest two at Baymont Inn — 10,546 pageviews
Auburn Police arrested two Orland residents at an Auburn hotel in May, one on a warrant and the other on methamphetamine and other drug charges.
Aaron M. Harp, 40, of the 6000 block of north S.R. 327, was held on a warrant from Steuben County for alleged failure to appear in court for charges of sexual misconduct with a minor as a Level 4 and Level 5 felony. Deserea McConnell, 23, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, was arrested on new charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
21) Klan foes rally in Auburn — 9,951 pageviews
Opposition to racism, disappointment and charity mingled in downtown Auburn in April for a Day of Solidarity rally in response to a planned Ku Klux Klan gathering in the city.
People from as far as South Bend, Bloomington and Dayton, Ohio, gathered to respond to a Ku Klux Klan rally taking place at an undisclosed private location near Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.