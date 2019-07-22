Putting a man on the moon was an accomplishment that still amazes me for the day and age when it was accomplished.
On Saturday, the U.S. — and the world at large — marked 50 years since Neil Armstrong (Purdue grad) stepped off of the lunar module Eagle and made his first ripply footprint in the lunar dust.
We accomplished that feat, traveling about 239,000 miles from the Earth to the Moon, launching a small module down toward the surface, landing safely, getting out and walking in the oxygen-less atmosphere and then, of course, packing everything up and coming back home safely in 1969.
This occurred in a time when people were still pumping leaded gasoline into cars, when color television was still an emerging technology and just five years after the Civil Rights Act nationalized the idea that black people are people, too.
The lunar landing was one of those “everyone remembers where they were events” in history. As for me, this was one of those events that happened before I was born, so I have no firsthand memory of it.
Shoved forward by competition with the Soviets in the Space Race — they made the first move with the successful launch of the Sputnik satellite into orbit in 1957 — America made enormous leaps of progress into the space age. By 1961, the U.S. was launching Alan Shepard into space as the first American — not the first human, however, again, trailing behind the Soviets — and just eight years after that we were planting a U.S. flag on the moon.
(Side note here: Say what you want about American exceptionalism and this “We’re the best and no one can touch us” attitude, but having a legitimate rival in the U.S.S.R. back in those days did give us the motivation and will to make extreme advances in science that we maybe would not have otherwise made if we had no competition. Granted, it also almost led to nuclear war on multiple occasions, too, so tradeoffs.)
In total, 12 Americans ultimately walked on the surface of the moon, the only men to accomplish the feat to this day. Although it launched many missions to the moon, the Soviets never put a person onto the surface.
No one has walked on the surface of the Moon since Gene Cernan (also a Purdue grad, by the way) in December 1972.
As I read a bunch of moon landing stories this past weekend and listened to several radio features about the Apollo 11 program, the one thing that stands out most to me about the success of America’s lunar program is this — we left zero bodies on the moon.
Yes, there were several astronauts who lost their lives in the process leading up to the Apollo 11 mission. And there have been several more that have lost their lives in various space-related tragedies in the years since.
But we never lost a life on the surface of the moon.
As I think about space travel as we move into the future, with talks about plans for America or other countries to return to the Moon, or as we turn our eyes skyward toward the next feat, Mars, that is the one aspect that I always keep in mind about space exploration.
Making it home safely is the key to success.
I got so annoyed a few years back when there was all this publicity about a privately-funded mission to Mars and they were seeking applications for whoever was interested in trying to make the trip.
The signup was billed as a one-way trip, with the idea that the astronauts fired toward the Red Planet would set up a settlement and live out the rest of their lives there.
What’s more likely to occur is that if they successfully land on the planet at all, “the rest of their lives” would not be many more years and could be as short as a few days, if things go really awry. We currently do not have the technological means to build a self-sustaining colony on another planet. Period. We have a hard enough time surviving on Earth, sometimes.
And that’s what resonates with me. Could we have shot a man to the Moon for a one-way trip back in the ’60s? I’m sure we probably could have. We could have put Sacrifical Astronaut No. 1 into a pod and figured out how to land it safely enough that he could prance around on the lunar surface for a few hours or days and then eventually die.
But that’s not acceptable. Our goal shouldn’t be to send suicide missions into the stars, where someday, when we do have the technology and the means to do it right, that one of the mission specs is to locate and dispose of the dead bodies we’ve scattered on foreign worlds.
So 50 years later, looking back on Apollo 11, that’s my biggest takeaway. Not that we simply made it to the Moon, but that we made it and came home.
And if we’re not confident we’re good enough to reach that high standard in the future, then we have to admit we’re not ready and keep working.
That should be humanity’s standard for the future as we look to the Moon again, or Mars or anywhere beyond.
