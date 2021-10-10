KENDALLVILLE — News that a Kendallville woman has been charged with allegedly shooting a Kentucky State Trooper in July was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Tiffany R. Miller, 38, who was shot by police in the Kentucky incident, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment in the 1st degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses, Kentucky officials said.
The area where the shooting allegedly occurred is located in southeast Kentucky, about 420 miles away from Kendallville.
The Kentucky State Police dispatch center received a call reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence in the early morning hours of July 10. While driving to the residence, a trooper observed a vehicle driving by matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at approximately 4:30 a.m., according to the news release
The operator and lone occupant in the vehicle, identified as Tiffany Renee Miller, allegedly fired a weapon at Trooper Bradley Couch, who then discharged his agency issued weapon in response. During the exchange, Couch suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Trooper Shane Jacobs arrived on scene and additional gunfire was exchanged with Miller who was struck and wounded, the release alleges.
The news item picked up more than 5,000 views on the website this week.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories of the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6 on kpcnews.com:
1) Kendallville woman jailed in Kentucky after allegedly shooting state trooper — 5,295 pageviews
2) Commissioners launch lawsuit against Wolcottville property owners — 2,209 pageviews
3) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 2,164 pageviews (54,609 total)
4) Reed Albright (obituary) — 1,876 pageviews
5) Rash of crimes net 6 1/2 years — 1,800 pageviews
6) Steuben Foundation names Lilly Scholarship finalists — 1,255 pageviews
7) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 1,062 pageviews (21,816 total)
8) Apple Jam: Kendallville Apple Festival likely to bring heavy traffic — 795 pageviews
9) Corn School set to return to LaGrange this October — 593 pageviews (1,177 total)
10) Angola man gets 10 years for dealing meth — 523 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the Kentucky trooper shooting, a condemned rental property in Wolcottville and a preview of Apple Festival traffic were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 30: (Shared from The News Sun) Miller was arrested twice in Kendallville in October 2020 in a four-day span after allegedly choking a child with a phone cord on Oct. 10, failed to appear for a court hearing on Oct. 13, then allegedly hit a man in the head with a hammer at Bixler Lake Park later that evening. “I’m not violent,” she told a judge during a court hearing last fall. “I’m not a violent person. — 7,561 people reached, 68 reactions, 84 shares, 22 comments
Oct. 6: (Shared from The News Sun) “We’ve had ongoing issues for multiple years with this property,” LaGrange County Planning Director Jason Boggs said — 6,530 people reached, 34 reactions, 71 shares, 19 comments
Sept. 30: (Shared from The News Sun) Two years ago, Kendallville Police warned of long backups stretching out to Allen Chapel Road as thousands flooded to the fairgrounds for Apple Festival and parking filled up fast. Organizers are expecting a big crowd again this weekend — 6,605 people reached, 24 reactions, 36 shares, eight comments
On the individual newspaper pages, Steuben County’s Lilly Scholarship finalists, a crime spree sentencing and the Kentucky shooting were the top posts of the week:
Oct. 5: (The Herald Republican) The competition is on for six students vying for Steuben County’s lone Lilly Scholarship award — 2,107 people reached, 365 reactions, 11 shares, 55 comments
Oct. 1: (The Star) 63 counts nets Auburn man 6 1/2 years in jail after rash of crimes — 1,920 people reached, 32 reactions, 50 shares, 28 comments
Sept. 30: (The News Sun) BREAKING: Kentucky police have identified a Kendallville woman as the alleged shooter in a July 10 incident which left one Kentucky State Trooper wounded. She’s facing a charge of attempted murder of a police officer and others in southeast Kentucky — 250 reactions, 142 shares, 215 comments
