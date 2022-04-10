”But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
Oh my, what a glorious birthday I had this month. My husband gave me a picture of Jesus, playing with kitties, as they visited Him; the most beautiful card came from a dear childhood friend; a necklace and earrings to match and a lovely little book, I shall cherish, from another friend; a truly beautiful bouquet of flowers from a young friend, who is just like a daughter to me. Of course, my son remembered my birthday, as always with lots of love!
The next “gift” that sent me soaring “on wings like eagles” was a phone call from someone whom I love very much, who I had not heard from in quite a while! The words he said to me were so uplifting and so beautiful, he was like an angel speaking to me.
All the prayers, good wishes and love that I received, from so many, made my heart and soul sing with so much joy!
We all have things of sadness that happen to us and I have my fair share, as well as we, again, all share the sorrows that are going on in our world of today.
Peace seemed to encompass me like being held in the palms of His hands, and words cannot explain the wonderful love and peace I felt in my heart and soul, from all that has happened to me since my birthday!
Knowing all of this joy could only have been encouraged by our Father, I felt a relief from fear, worrying, sorrow and pain disappear like a wave of Heavenly Love had come over me and wrapped around me, securing me to my Father forever.
Telling my husband a few days later how I felt ... he looked at me and just smiled. I told him I was now ready to “go” whenever our Father called me home, adding that I just pray I am worthy to go to the “right place.” I do so believe that we will be forgiven of all our sins and transgressions if we truly believe, pray, repent, forgive others, and keep trying to do as our Father asks us to do.
Never growing up with a father, I felt, and still feel, that our “Father,” is my father and I talk to Him a lot. Not always in a prayerful way, however, in a humanly way. When I cannot find something, especially my cell phone or glasses, I say, “Dad, where did I put them, please help me find them.” Then, lo and behold, if I rest a bit and stop getting so frustrated with myself ... I find them. Of course, I always thank our Father. He truly, I believe, keeps me out of “hot water” a lot of times, if I remember to listen to Him.
So my past week has been filled with so much hope for our world, for all the sadness in the world, and for whatever, that “old man Satan,” tries to put on our plate ... Well, we will show him ... we are stronger than him because we believe in our Father, our Savior and the Holy Spirit.
My lesson plan for this week is to embrace all I meet with love in my heart, a softness in my voice, a smile on my face. When I wear a mask, that smile has to come from my eyes. I know that works. I encourage you to look into the eyes of all you meet and see love, feel love and share the gifts our Father has given you to make someone’s day a glorious day! We never know who needs an uplifting nod or a soft tone in our voice, that expresses words of kindness and love.
May God Bless you, your family and any animal companions you may have.
“In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.