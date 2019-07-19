According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics study in 2018, the agriculture sector ranked third in the number of fatal work injuries for that year. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers had a fatal work injury rate of 24 out of 100,000 full-time workers, compared to 3.5 out of 100,000 fatalities for all workers in civilian occupations. On top of those fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control, every day, approximately 100 agricultural workers suffer from an injury leading to lost work time.
While these statistics are kind of staggering, a group of businesses in DeKalb and Steuben counties are hoping to bring a little education to everyone on Saturday, July 27, at an educational event. Family, Farm, Future: Protect Your Most Precious Assets, will be held at Carper Farm Supply, 309 N. Grand Ave., Ashley, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the morning, attendees can take part in educational sessions featuring Steuben REMC’s electrocution safety, chopper/combine PTO safety, and an anhydrous/chemical safety presentation.
Throughout the hog roast luncheon, safety videos and other safety presentations will be featured.
Lunch will be followed by an important presentation from John Nagle, Farm Bureau safety specialist, on farm safety planning.
If you are interested in attending this event, please RSVP to one of the following:
• Purdue Extension-Steuben County at 668-1000, ext. 1400;
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District at 665-3211, ext. 3; or
• Carper Farm Supply Inc. at 587-3411.
