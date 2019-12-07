Michael N. Dana and B. Rosie Lerner updated Purdue publication HO-22-W “Holiday Greens” a few years ago, but if you are looking for something fun and creative to do this holiday season, creating your own wreaths, swags, balls, garlands and table arrangements with a few simple materials and the following tips, may be just the thing!
Choosing Greens
Cone-bearing or needle evergreens are commonly used in holiday decorations. You can purchase greens or carefully prune them from your home landscape. Some of the most suitable types are: balsam fir, Douglas fir, false cypress, Austrian pine, yew, red pine, white pine, red cedar, juniper and scots pine. Avoid hemlock and spruce for indoor, use since they drop their needles quickly.
Materials
In addition to greens, assembly of holiday decorations will require most of the following materials: pruning shears, knife, or old scissors; wire, No. 9 (wreath hoops); No. 22 or 24 and/or strong twine (binding greens); and No. 20 (binding accents); wood pieces, hobby or florist’s foam, sphagnum moss, cones, berried branches, ribbon, candles, etc.
Wreathmaking
The first requirement is a frame. Frames can be purchased from florist or craft and hobby stores, or you can construct your own. The frame should be formed into a circle with the ends overlapped and bound with strong twine or binding wire (No. 24). If the plant shoots are too short to make the complete circle, bind them together with the slender tip of one overlapping the heavier basal end of the other. A 10-15 inch diameter frame will make an average-sized wreath.
Before any branches are bound to the frame, the binding wire must be securely fastened to the frame. Then you are ready to add greens. The most common beginner’s mistake is using pieces of greens that are too long. This results in a shaggy, uneven and often spindly appearance. Use 4- to 6-inch long pieces for a 15-inch wreath frame. Do not skimp on greens.
To complete the wreath, add trimmings and accent decorations such as cones, berries, ornaments, bells, or ribbons. Attach wire to each decoration separately and then wire each one to the frame. Don’t overdo these accents; let the beauty of the greens dominate the design.
Swags
A swag is an artistic bunching of one or more evergreen branches. Swags are one of the easiest and most effective decorations for a door.
You can make a simple swag by wiring three or four 18- to 30-inch-long branches together, tips down. Decorate with cones, ribbons, bells, seed pods, ornaments, gourds, toy musical instruments or fruits.
Festoons or roping (garlands)
Festoons or roping are made with the same binding method as wreaths except the greens are bound to a heavy, flexible cord of strong hemp or clothesline. While binding the greens, fasten the cord to a hook or a doorknob so that it can be stretched taut. Be sure the binding wire is firmly secured to the cord so that it cannot unravel. Evergreen sprigs are cut 3 to 4 inches long and arranged in small bundles on both the front and back of the cord for a rope appearance. Be sure you make the cord the required length, since cutting usually results in the unraveling of the binding.
Table centerpieces
A table centerpiece should be planned well in advance to fit the table and its intended use. Centerpieces function as dividers at dining tables or as accents on coffee or side tables. Simple base shapes such as rectangles, circles, squares or triangles are most pleasing. Usually the height should be kept below the eye level of the people at the table. Plan any candle arrangement before beginning construction. Note that candles present a very real fire hazard in close proximity to cut greens. They should be lighted only when someone will be in the room. Tall candles, at least 15 to 18 inches high, are generally safer than shorter ones. Small centerpieces can be made in low bowls filled with moss or florist foam. Sprays of cones, berries, or evergreens can be arranged in a bowl using a pincushion holder.
Evergreen ball
The evergreen ball is a traditional decoration which is commonly hung in a hallway, archway, or entrance porch. Start with a plastic foam ball about 5 inches in diameter. Secure a piece of stout cord as a hanger. Do not use wire with a foam ball as it will cut the foam. Use evergreen sprigs 4 inches long. Sharpen the stems if necessary. If the stems are soft, bind several onto a wooden pick and push the pick into the ball. Usually about 100 bunches of white pine are needed. Boxwood also is a favorite material. Trim the evergreen ball with ribbons, mistletoe, or holly.
The full article can be seen (including illustrations) at: https://ag.purdue.edu/hla/pubs/HO/HO-22.pdf.
