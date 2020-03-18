This column started to be about the national debt, honest.
But everything is coronavirus.
And to be honest, there was a tad bit of COVID-19 in the original column, anyway.
But this ended up being about the internet — where facts go in like cotton into the clothes dryer and come out shrunk or misshapen.
Here’s how it started. I received a press release Saturday from the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, explaining Banks’ “no” vote on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s emergency spending bill for the coronavirus.
“On the heels of a massive $8.3 billion emergency spending package, Speaker Pelosi rushed a second short-sighted emergency bill, passed in the middle of the night and behind closed doors, that does more harm than good,” Banks said in his press release. “While there are some good things in the bill, we don’t know the final price tag. Some language will mean major harm for small businesses and our economy. Moreover, it greases the skids for massive bailout packages for industries forced to implement these costly policies. Our national debt is nearing $23.5 trillion — our children’s generation can’t afford it.”
Frequent readers know my concern for the national debt. A great portion of the federal income taxes we pay each year go to pay on the interest of the debt.
I have to live within my means. I firmly believe my government should have to do the same.
At this point, I was going to give examples of the national debt in physical terms.
Most people, including myself, have no real understanding of 23.5 trillion of anything.
So at first, I broke down the $23.5 trillion as a per capita number. Based on U.S. Census Bureau data, there were 329,388,025 people in the United States as of Saturday.
Dividing $23.5 trillion by that number gives a result of $71,344. Every man, woman and child in the United States has a debt monkey on their back that is worth $71,344.
I don’t know about you, but if whoever holds the U.S. debt suddenly decides it needs to come due, I can’t swing my share of it, and the 19-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl are also going to come up a little bit short, too.
Then I decided it might be better explained if I described how much $23.5 trillion is by weight.
That’s when things got a little confusing.
I went to the trusted internet to see how much $23.5 trillion weighed, in say, $100 bills.
No internet sites had exactly that breakdown, so I went into my search engine and asked how much does $1 million weigh in $100 bills.
On one site, I found that $1 million in $100 bills weighs 20.4 pounds. I checked another website to verify it, and found one that said such a pile would weigh 22 pounds.
Another site said 17 pounds.
What the what?
A fourth internet source said it would weigh 2,022 pounds.
In a five-minute search, I got four answers to the same fact-based question.
Three more sites put the number at 22 pounds.
That got me to thinking …
What if people only grab the first figure or fact they read on the internet regarding something as serious as the coronavirus?
Even checking seven websites, only four of them had what I am assuming to be the correct weight.
Say you find a fact on the COVID-19 on the internet. Based on my little weight study, finding how much $1 million weighed in $100 bills was accurate only 57% of the time.
Be careful what you read on the internet, Folks.
You have to try to find the same information from reliable sources on multiple different sites to even know if it might be accurate.
That’s why your hometown newspaper is so important. We don’t use the first fact given to us and consider it gospel.
We check. And we double check. For this story, I checked seven times.
As a result, if you read it in this newspaper (or on this newspaper’s website) it’s going to be a heck of a lot more accurate than finding it on the internet.
By the way, $23.5 trillion in $100 bills would weigh 517 million pounds at 22 pounds per million.
To put this amount in further perspective, imagine your nearest high school football field’s interior covered in $100 bills from goal line to goal line and from sideline to sideline.
Now imagine that pile being 195 feet tall.
That’s what our national debt looks like.
Banks is right to be concerned.
And if you look up a fact on the internet, any fact, you should be concerned too, that the little tidbit you are passing on may not be accurate at all.
