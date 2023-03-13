Welcome to the eighth iteration of the annual "Steve's Dead Mom" column.
This is the column where I write about smoking, as a memory of my mom who died March 12, 2015, from lung cancer brought on by a lifetime of smoking. She was 57 years old, effectively surrendering one third of the normal life expectancy.
We spent a few days at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Dyer watching my mom slowly suffocate in her hospital bed as cancer had destroyed both of her lungs beyond the point of recovery.
When they put her under sedation and we called off the supplemental oxygen being forced in and out of her lungs, I sat there wishing for her to die, to put an end to the pitiable display.
It's no way for any human being to have to go out.
But, this is Indiana, where our state policymakers seem total disinterested in how many Hoosier ultimately smoke and die from smoking!
It's a budget year at the state and despite efforts the last few years to try to get the Indiana General Assembly to raise Indiana's pathetic 99.5-cents-per-pack cigarette to tax to something that might actually work to discourage people from smoking, once again it's all quiet on the western front.
Indiana pulled in about $387.4 million in total cigarette taxes in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the Legislative Services Agency (special thanks for former Albion Rep. Dave Ober, now with the Indiana Chamber, for helping pull those numbers for me.)
Indiana charges percentage fees for things like cigars, chewing tobacco and loose-leaf tobacco. State lawmakers recently lowered the tax on e-liquids for nicotine-filled vaping devices because, I suppose, we don't want to discourage people from getting addicting to nicotine.
But let's just imagine that all of that revenue was simply from cigarettes. Just 99.5 cents per pack. And you generated $387.4 million in taxes. That's 389.3 million packs, 7.79 BILLION individual cigarettes.
In Indiana, 19.4% of the state's nearly 6.8 million residents smoke, according to the American Lung Association, worse than every state except paragons of public health including Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia.
Indiana's lung cancer rate of 69.5 cases per 100,000 is eighth-worst in America.
Indiana's overall five-year survival rate for lung cancer is just 22.7%. But that disguises the fact that more than half of cases are diagnosed after cancer has already metastasized to other parts of the body and five-year survival rates at that point are sub-10%.
Even at its best, Rhode Island, the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is just 30.7%.
Basically, when you get lung cancer, you're going to be dead. Probably fairly quickly.
So, how do you prevent yourself from getting lung cancer?
You don't smoke.
And how do you prevent people from smoking?
You actively discourage them from doing so.
The most tried-and-true and statistically backed method to get people to stop smoking is to make it significantly more expensive. This has been seen over and over and over again. States with higher cigarette taxes have lower smoking rates.
States with low tobacco taxes — Indiana — have trash smoking rates.
National inflation has hiked the price of just about everything but God forbid Hoosier lawmakers might hike the state's garbage cigarette tax rate. It's been 99.5 cents since 2007.
In a year when Gov. Eric Holcomb is making a push for big public health spending, it's an epic failure for Indiana legislators to once again do nothing to address smoking.
Then again, the Public Health Commission's 107-page reporter released last years has the word "smoking" in it just four times. "Tobacco," just six times. "Vaping," only twice. Clearly this is not a pressing concern with our leaders.
But, good news, plenty of new Hoosiers are getting addicted to nicotine!
Last year, I sat through a horrifying East Noble school board meeting in which the middle school administration detailed the rapid increase in vaping it's seen. The school had confiscated literally dozens upon dozens of vape pens from middle schoolers — ages 11-14. That presentation didn't get into the high school as much but it's a disaster there too.
And what's happening at the state level to help?
Nothing. As usual.
Maybe I should fabricate a study that strongly links nicotine addiction to gender dysphoria. Our lawmakers would be filing legislation to ban cigarettes and vape pens so fast it would make your head spin.
But this is Indiana, where we're more concerned about youth consuming books than habit-forming, addictive nicotine.
This is Indiana, where we base policy on social media disinformation about health impacts of COVID vaccination while we ignore proven and prevalent occurrences of smoking-induced heart and lung disease.
This is Indiana, where all life is precious, just not precious enough to actually do anything to help protect it after birth.
I'll close the way I do every year, with an address to any of you out there who still do smoke or vape.
Look, I get it. Quitting is hard. Really hard. I watched my mom be unable to break her nicotine addiction for my entire life up until her death.
I've been encouraged this past year, however, by my mother-in-law, who has been a longtime smoker and has given up cigarettes. She's vaping now, which, admittedly, is still not great, but it's at least an improvement over smoking. I'm hopeful that it's not too late, and that she will still be around for many years to come, for both my wife and our son.
There are resources available to you. You can find help at quitnowindiana.com or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Talk to your doctor, I am sure they will be very enthusiastic to help you.
Don't end up like my mom. Don't end up gasping for air in a hospital bed in your final hours.
Live long enough to see the day — someday probably in the distant, distant future — when our state lawmakers will actually do something productive to stop smoking in this state.
