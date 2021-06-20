KENDALLVILLE — A drowning in a private lake at a Garrett-area campground was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
The victim has been identified as Ahmad Sediq Safi, 30, of Fort Wayne.
At approximately 1:24 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 900 block of C.R. 64 to a report of a 30-year-old male swimmer who had begun to struggle while swimming, went under the water and did not resurface.
SCUBA divers from the Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team were able to locate the male at approximately 3:08 p.m.
The story picked up more than 4,000 views on the website during the past week.
Other Top 10 stories on kpcnews.com between June 10-16 include:
1) Police investigating Garrett drowning — 4,141 pageviews
2) North Ridge Village nursing home closing — 2,082 pageviews
3) Man facing multiple charges for battery against children — 1,694 pageviews
4) Man takes plea deal in child’s death — 892 pageviews
5) LaPlace gets called to Bethel’s Hall — 875 pageviews
6) El Mariachi 2 brings more Mexican cuisine to Kendallville — 868 pageviews
7) Man jailed on meth charges — 759 pageviews
8) MSD chooses Sprunger for interim superintendent — 672 pageviews
9) Brood-X cicadas arrive locally — 654 pageviews
10) Auburn seeks appraisals to buy properties for parking — 652 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, several posts reached thousands of readers this week, with updates about a drowning in Auburn, the closing of North Ridge Village in Albion and a summer feeding program at East Noble High School were the top posts of the week:
June 13: Police are investigating what caused a man to drown Sunday afternoon at the Indiana Springs Campground between Garrett and LaOtto — 5,560 people reached, 121 reactions, 79 shares, 49 comments
June 16: (Shared from the Albion New Era) The parent company said in a letter to residents that it would be shutting the facility down. An exact timeline wasn’t stated — 5,263 people reached, 50 reactions, 101 shares, 17 comments
June 15: (Shared from The News Sun) Between summer school, athletic and other camps, the cafeteria at East Noble High School is dishing out 300+ free meals per day in its first year as a summer feeding site — 4,087 people reached, 42 reactions, 19 shares
On the individual daily newspaper Facebook pages, MSD Steuben hiring an interim superintendent, a new downtown art initiative in Auburn and the East Noble High School feeding site were the top posts of the week:
June 15: (The Herald Republican) MSD board hires interim superintendent at a base rate that’s higher than out-going superintendent’s base — 3,531 people reached, 17 reactions, four shares, three comments
June 14: (The Star) Downtown Auburn is a little brighter today — 347 people reached, 23 reactions, two shares
June 15: (The News Sun) There are hundreds of students at East Noble High School every day during the summer. But the high school wasn’t being used as a summer feeding site before. That changed this year — 4,626 people reached, 120 reactions, 28 shares, nine comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.