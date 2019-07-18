I’ve been digging in to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Frankly, for most of my life I’ve accepted it as a done deal. It was a precision effort over nearly a decade by hundreds of thousands of people.
Rocket scientists — literally. Courageous and brilliant test pilots turned astronauts. Even a team of seamstresses hand sewing the space suits. Scores of guys and gals watching every movement, every beep, every heartbeat.
Truly every heartbeat. Every detail for 240,000 miles and back.
It’s documented Neil Armstrong — a stoic combat fighter pilot with nerves of steel — had his pulse reach 150 moments before manually landing the Eagle and 160 on the surface.
NASA had the best of the best. Just like America we got it done, almost as an act of the will.
Hardly.
What we forget, or weren’t really privy to, or just ignore — it was a considerable risk.
The fatal Apollo 1 fire and the now-famous Apollo 13 malfunctions are a testament to that. More recently the shuttle disasters with Columbia and Challenger confirm the concerns of space travel.
Anything could have happened.
The 363-foot Saturn V rocket was a huge bomb waiting to explode. I’ve read that the force of a would-be disaster could send 100 pounds of metal up to three miles. That’s why every launch at NASA at the Kennedy Space Center is across the waters separating Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island.
No insurance company would dare write a policy for an astronaut. The crew of Michael Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Armstrong signed collector postcards and left them with would-be survivors as a back up.
Armstrong’s sons confirm that he pulled them aside to clearly tell them there was a chance something could happen.
President Nixon had a back-up speech just in case.
When you look at the pristine digital-like film from the new Apollo 11 documentary, you can see it in their faces — weird mix of destiny, fear, courage and plenty of emotion.
And … they did it anyway. As if it was their calling, a mandate.
We face fear daily. We eyeball risk. We have to stare down what we want to do. Sometimes we just do it.
I suppose the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy that June day in 1944 had the same emotions. They still went shaking.
So it’s like the alleged John Wayne quote, “Courage is being afraid and saddling up anyway.”
Dean Jackson is a writer and broadcaster. His work appears periodically in KPC publications.
