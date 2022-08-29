The federal government will cancel up to $10,000 of publicly held student loan debt for most people carrying it, with up to $20,000 for those who previously received low-income Pell Grants.
This announcement from President Joe Biden, of course, set off the latest firestorm.
At the forefront, I think this is just bad policy.
I say that both as a person who repaid my $15,000 in Purdue debt at the end of 2020 and has none left and as a person who will benefit from $10,000 in relief on the $15,000 remaining from my wife's Ivy Tech education.
It's a lotto. If you're lucky enough to have student debt today, congrats, you win! If you're unlucky enough to start accumulating it this year as you start your freshman year, well, them's the breaks.
It's in the same way that past illegal immigration amnesty under President Ronald Reagan didn't solve the issue of illegal immigration. Sure, certain people who were in the country illegally at a certain point got a chance to become citizens, but it didn't do anything about those who show up tomorrow.
Still, the announcement didn't stop the polito-sphere from an array of hot takes, ranging from fair to dumb to downright ludicrous.
People loved Rep. Jim Banks's tweet — "Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments" — basically acknowledging that the country dangles expensive college for the lives of those too poor to afford it.
(But, as mentioned above, since student debt cancellation doesn't solve the problem, what Banks is purporting isn't actually a problem at all — college will still be prohibitively expensive for some tomorrow, too.)
My personal favorite ridiculous take was from Sen. Todd Young — "This is yet another wildly unfair socialist wealth transfer by Joe Biden at the expense of America's middle class to elites making over six figures" — to which my response was, do our Indiana congressmen know what jobs in Indiana actually pay? Because there's about 0% of people 10 years out of college who are raking in more than $100,000.
That being said, the student debt cancellation is, arguably, a cash out to help shore up support among young voters, a flaky but important demographic to Democratic voting efforts ahead of midterms where Biden and company are forecast to get hammered.
Still, the debt cancellation can have some positive impacts for those who get it, so let's look at those.
A $10,000 student loan at 4.99% interest (the 2022 rate for undergraduate loans) at the normal 10-year repayment schedule has a monthly payment of $106 per month and would cost the borrower $12,722 over the life of the loan.
So, $10,000 in debt relief equates to freeing up $106 per month for 10 years.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Hoosiers with some college or an associate's degree have a median annual income of $37,741 — barely higher than high school grads at about $33,000 per year — while bachelor's degree holders have a median income of $51,475.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that those figures represent all Hoosiers of that educational level. When considering Hoosiers with college debt, we're looking more at people within that first decade after entering the workforce, age 22-32, where they are entering the workforce at their lowest income level. Many 22-year-olds with a shiny new four-year degree probably aren't coming out directly into that $25 per hour job.
The $106 per month is not huge, but, for young adults, every dollar counts.
People in their 20s and early 30s are in the most financially intensive period of their lives. The American Dream would dictate that a young person should be attempting to get married, purchase a house and start a family during that juncture of their life, all three of which are extremely costly endeavors getting more expensive by the day.
Taking $106 out of the debt equation frees up that money to be put toward other uses, which, let's be honest, is likely to simply be some other type of debt or recurring expense. Car payments. Mortgages. Credit card payments. Day care.
"But this is unfair! What about all of those people who didn't go to college (more than half of DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble County 18-year-olds in 2020 as all three counties had college-going rates below 50%) They don't get anything!"
Hey, as I said on my Twitter account the other day: I would also support the government providing $10,000 to all 23 years olds who didn't go to college, too. I'm 36 now, but I'm not so old as to have already forgotten how tough it is to be in your 20s when you're earning nothing and getting crushed under your bills.
Since we can't expect business to pay youngsters what their labor is actually worth and since the U.S. is going to be so reliant on younger generations to replace and cover its now-retired Baby Boomers into old age, policy-makers should be more concerned with young adult issues than they actually are.
Student debt cancellation isn't by any means the best method, but at least Biden is taking aim and trying to give a hand directly to the young, as opposed to years of failed efforts to give all the boons to business and hope they pass along the benefits.
