Before COVID-19 became the center of my medical world, we went on a mission trip to Honduras where we were greeted at the airport by warnings about Ebola and dengue infections.
While these diseases are not a significant problem here in Indiana, a study involving an effort to control dengue infections caught my eye because I was unaware of this potential approach to public health.
The study was in the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting an extraordinary 77% protective efficacy for preventing dengue infections with Wolbachia-infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
Wolbachia are extremely common bacteria that occur naturally in 60% of insect species, including some mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, dragonflies, and butterflies. Wolbachia are safe for humans and the environment according to independent risk analysis.
However, if male mosquitoes with Wolbachia mate with wild female mosquitoes, the eggs do not hatch. Thereby, the number of mosquitoes decreases.
A cluster-randomized clinical trial, the Applying Wolbachia to Eliminate Dengue (AWED) study was conducted in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, which was chosen as the study site in part because it consistently ranks among the top 10 provinces in Indonesia for dengue.
For the purposes of the study, investigators divided the area of Yogyakarta into geographic clusters. In a random half of those clusters, investigators released A aegypti mosquitoes infected with the wMel strain of Wolbachia pipientis to multiply throughout the area. The other half had no intervention.
Researchers recruited patients aged 3-45 who presented for care because of fever and they tested them for dengue. This type of trial is a variant of a cluster-randomized trial called a test-negative design. Instead of following everyone who lived in the clusters to see who became ill, all patients who presented with fever were compared to see who lived in treated versus untreated communities.
In the control group from untreated areas, 9.4% of the patients were infected with dengue.
Infections fell to 2.3% in the patients from communities with Wolbachia treatment, showing a protective efficacy of 77%. The level of protection was similar against all four dengue serotypes.
Even more striking were the rates of hospitalization: 0.4% among the treated group compared to 3% among the controls, an 86% protection rate.
Based on such positive results, the World Health Organization (WHO) has concluded that they can proceed with a formal policy recommendation supporting the deployment of Wolbachia.
In addition to reducing dengue, the study authors noted that lab studies suggest Wolbachia might also decrease transmission of Zika, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Mayaro viruses by A. aegypti mosquitoes.
This type of study and intervention requires considerable community education about biology, mosquitoes, and the natural history of dengue infection.
Dengue infections have doubled every 10 years since 1990. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year 100 million people become ill from the infections, and about 22,000 people die.
This may be in part due to climate change and in part from urbanization and waste, which favor the A aegypti mosquito. The risk of dengue and other similar viruses spreading widely in the U.S. is fairly low because the U.S. does not have the same densely populated urban areas.
However, there have been periodic outbreaks of dengue in Florida, Texas, and Hawaii. Because of this, Wolbachia might be released in the future in certain specific areas of the U.S., especially along the southern border, which are the areas with the highest risk.
Several strategies are being employed to reduce mosquito-borne infections, including new vaccinations as well as genetically modified mosquitoes and Wolbachia. The latter two technologies are expected to reduce infections caused by chikungunya, Zika, and other viruses, as well as dengue.
While I do not know whether these sorts of interventions might be effective more locally for the prevention of mosquito-borne infections, like Eastern Equine Encephalitis, studies like AWED make the possibility interesting.
