When the initial information about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was released, it was pointed out that the studies showed about a 95% decrease in symptomatic disease. However, we were warned that the studies to that point did not rule out asymptomatic (no symptoms) infections by the COVID-19 virus.
Therefore, we were told that we would continue to need masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer and/or washing after being fully vaccinated since we might still be able to spread the virus without becoming sick or knowing we had the virus. That is to say, we could still be infected without the disease.
Now, we have some more data showing that England’s coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among health care workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, according to British health officials.
Data analyzed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer vaccine provided high levels of protection against both infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose. Also, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 are reduced by more than 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose.
Researchers noted a strong effect in reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic. They described the data as strong evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is stopping people from getting infected, while also protecting cases against hospitalization and death.
While there is still much to be learned about the virus and COVID-19 vaccines, we can be very encouraged by the initial findings.
The findings came from two separate analyses. One is an ongoing study in health care workers, and the second is an assessment of testing data in people aged 80 and over.
Evidence from the elderly group showed that one dose of the Pfizer shot is 57% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 disease and early data suggest the second dose improves protection to more than 85%.
Hospitalization and death rates are falling in all age groups, but the oldest age groups are seeing the fastest decline since the peak in mid-January, according to a PHE statement.
The vaccine also appears to provide protection against the so-called British or UK variant B1.1.7 of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Preliminary study findings from Scotland also showed the vaccination drive there is working, markedly reducing the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19.
Scottish researchers said those findings suggested that both the Pfizer and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe infections.
Although information like this, along with the improvements in the number of infections locally, are very encouraging, we are not out of the woods yet.
In addition to vaccinating all the most vulnerable people in our communities who will let us, we must not yet let our guards down about wearing masks, distancing and hand hygiene.
I am still genuinely concerned when I hear people in our vaccine clinic discussing the idea of traveling for spring break or going out to dinner with friends who are outside their families or their “COVID pods” of friends.
Personally, I will be happy to be convinced that we are near the end of the pandemic if we do not see a significant surge in COVID-19, especially hospitalizations and deaths, after the spring breakers and snowbirds come back to Indiana over the next month or two.
When that is combined with the availability of COVID vaccine to anyone who wants it, I hope to breathe a sigh of relief and stop letting this virus dominate my life.
