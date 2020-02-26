(This is the second in a two-part series detailing the columnist’s struggles to shower and how he overcame those struggles. Matt Getts has had three hip surgeries since Dec. 12)
The greatest invention ever?
The microwave? Child’s play.
The dishwasher? Ha!
Without further ado, I give you the CSS 5000.
Much to the dismay of my housemates, my first attempt at showering following my latest hip surgery ended up a frustrating dry run — literally.
After 10 minutes of trying to navigate my way into the shower and then lower myself onto a seat, I gave up. It just wasn’t safe with the shower doors hindering my ability to turn my walker around inside of the shower.
With my left arm held into the air to prevent water from getting into my internal IV line on my shoulder, the problem was only magnified.
The World’s Greatest Fisherman had solved part of the problem when he removed the shower doors and replaced them with a shower curtain.
It had been six days since my last shower, and, frankly, there had been some olfactory complaints from certain quarters of the domicile.
The big problem was the folks’ shower seat (why the parental units already had a shower seat is fodder for another column). The seat provided was only 17-inches tall, and inaccessible by someone who was basically forced to stand on one leg because it did not have handles to help ease the, uh, moon landing.
Fortunately for my over-sensitive housemates, the Co-conspirator came to the rescue the very next day.
More known for her beauty and sweetness of heart, the Co-conspirator had already led two breakouts from my quarantine-like conditions, and this day she brought the solution to all my problems — the CSS 5000.
Until its arrival, I had never heard of the Columnists’ Shower Seat 5000, but as the accompanying picture suggests, it has been specifically designed for writers.
Note the various holes in the seat, each wide enough for a laptop charging cord and internet connection cord, should the need to arise to utilize the seat while the shower is not running.
It can be difficult to get a nice, quiet place to write, and the shower is a good option.
The CSS 5000 also comes with a wide seat and wide arms, perfect for someone whose overall girth is dependent on how much exertion it takes to perform one’s chosen vocation. Frankly, typing for a living is pretty low on the exertion level.
I also discovered, quite accidentally, that if one drops the rubber shower extender nozzle directly under the CSS 5000, the holes in the seat transform the CSS 5000 into the Bidet 2000, which, while a surprise initially, is not an entirely unpleasant platform shift.
The wide base of the CSS 5000/Bidet 2000 provides great stability, as well as the aforementioned capacity. A wider, safer target for the lunar landing is essential.
The adjustable legs allow it to reach a height of 23 inches, much more comfortable when attempting said moon landing, particularly since the raised handles immensely help guiding things down for the posterior’s sake.
One will also note that the Co-conspirator is a frugal shopper (and coupon-ing fan) by the missing chunk of seat. Purchasing defective models such as this saves the consumer valuable resources.
I admire her resourcefulness as well as her beauty.
And the rest of the house admires her more, too, because now I can shower in relative safety and comfort allowing an easing of the olfactory senses.
Plus, I have a writing station should the quarantine area get just too close for comfort.
