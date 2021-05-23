KENDALLVILLE — A police chase in Auburn that ended in an arrest for meth charges among others was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Michael L. Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine and resisting with a vehicle, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license, both Class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and several driving infractions.
Auburn Police Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said Auburn Police Cpl. Derek Taylor was attempting to stop Eck for several traffic violations. Eck allegedly refused to stop his 2006 gray Honda Civic after Taylor activated his emergency lights and sirens.
As he was searched by police, Eck was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun, digital scales and other items related to drug dealing, police said.
During the inventory of the vehicle, police officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, two fully loaded 30-round magazines and other ammunition, Heffelfinger said.
Here are the Top 10 stories of the week from May 13-19:
1) Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn — 6,363 pageviews
2) Man allegedly molests two girls — 3,528 pageviews
3) Motorcyclist in ICU after ‘road rage’ crash — 2,231 pageviews
4) Health officer says schools can be mask-optional — 1,646 pageviews
5) Motorcyclist dies in crash — 1,196 pageviews
6) Man jailed for alleged child molesting — 1,172 pageviews
7) Deborah Argast (obituary) — 1,125 pageviews
8) Durnell named new coach of East Noble boys basketball — 1,085 pageviews
9) Right-angle crash injures Kendallville residents — 909 pageviews
10) From food truck to restaurant, Knight and Day offering gourmet grilled cheeses — 823 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about McDonald’s raising wages for workers, a police pursuit in Auburn and East Noble winning its third girls track sectional were the most viewed of the week:
May 14: Although most McDonald’s stores are owned by franchisees, several local locations including Kendallville, Auburn and Columbia City are company-owned and will see worker wages boosted — 7,220 people reached, 68 reactions, 26 shares, 25 comments
May 18: Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn — 5,502 people reached, 126 reactions, 84 shares, 62 comments
May 19: The East Noble girls track team made it three sections in four years Tuesday night at Angola High School. Angola took second place, while DeKalb was third — 3,631 people reached, 49 reactions, three shares
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about the Angola Garden club sprucing up the mound, the Auburn police pursuit and a visit from the Indiana Secretary of Education in Avilla were the top posts of the week:
May 18: (The Herald Republican) The Angola Garden Club planted flowers on Monday and will maintain them throughout the summer — 1,177 people reached, 76 reactions, one share, nine comments
May 18: (The Star) Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn — 459 people reached, 22 reactions, 24 shares, 18 comments
May 13: (The News Sun) Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner visited East Noble preschool at Avilla Elementary today. — 3,996 people reached, 75 reactions, 12 shares, 11 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.