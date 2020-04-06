Welcome to the first Butler Bulletin page in The Star.
This will be a regular feature designed to continue bringing you news and feature stories from the Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville areas.
While the newspaper’s format has been altered, other things remain the same.
As I wrote in the final print edition of The Butler Bulletin last week, I remain with KPC Media Group as editor and will continue to be the primary point of contact to share the news you need to know.
In addition to this page, breaking news and information will continue to be shared online at kpcnews.com as well as the KPC News, Star and Butler Bulletin Facebook pages.
Whenever school activities, athletic events and other functions resume in eastern DeKalb County, you can rest assured I will be there letting you know how the Eastside Blazers are doing with every contest.
In the meantime, if you know of a person who does something above and beyond or if you have an event or story idea you’d like me to consider, there are a number of ways to be in contact with me.
While all KPC Media Group offices are closed to the public, readers can reach out to me by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com. My phone number is 925-2611, ext. 2547. I would be happy to speak with you!
If you have a Butler Bulletin subscription, it will be transitioned to The Star.
Subscribers were informed by mail of how this is being handled. People who subscribed to both the Butler Bulletin and Star will have their Butler monies applied to their Star account, extending their subscriptions. Non-duplicated subscribers will have the remaining monies applied to their new accounts, according to KPC CEO Lou Phelps.
Advertisers can request their ads be placed on the Butler page each week.
As of April 6, the Butler Bulletin’s Facebook page has 696 followers and continues to grow each and every week. It is monitored and updated on a regular basis.
KPC’s website traffic continues to grow. In March, there were 1.1 million page views to the kpcnews.com website. Remember, KPC Media Group is and should always be your first source for news in northeast Indiana.
