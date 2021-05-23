As spring has arrived with its warm weather and sunshine, outdoor exercise becomes more attractive to people like me, who prefer hot rather than cold weather.
With the increase in activity, there can be aches and pain in our muscles and joints that must be dealt with in order to continue being active.
For more than a decade, jogging and walking have been a major source of exercise for me. However, that activity has been accompanied by intermittent pain on the inner aspect of my knees, which has become a signal to me that I need to change my insoles or replace my shoes or both.
So, it did not surprise me that the use of braces or insoles in combination with non-biomechanical treatments appear to deliver the greatest pain relief for patients with joint pain on the inside of the knees caused by medial tibiofemoral osteoarthritis. Even though the evidence supporting these interventions has a high degree of uncertainty, it makes sense that the stresses of the feet and the support of the feet would have significant effects on the joints above the feet.
I have always thought of osteoarthritis (OA) as “wear and tear” problems with the joints, rather than inflamed joints seen in other kinds of arthritis. OA is caused by the breakdown of cartilage, a rubbery material that eases the friction in your joints. It can happen in any joint but usually affects your fingers, thumbs, spine, hips, knees or big toes. OA is more common in older people.
You do not need to look very hard into the statistics or even to talk to some of your older friends in order to find that there seems to be an increasing rate of joint replacement, which raises the question about whether we need to promote more effective nonsurgical treatment.
Guidelines on the use of biomechanical treatments for knee OA pain vary widely, and there are few studies that compare the effectiveness of different interventions.
To address this, researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 27 randomized, controlled trials of biomechanical treatments for knee OA pain involving a total of 2,413 participants.
The treatments included were valgus braces, combined brace treatment (with added non-biomechanical treatment such as drugs and therapy), lateral or medial wedged insoles, combined insole treatment (with added non-biomechanical treatment), cane use, gait retraining and modified shoes.
When compared to non-biomechanical controls, walking sticks and canes were the only intervention that showed a benefit in reducing pain, although the authors expressed little confidence in the data supporting this comparison.
When all the treatments were ranked according to the degree of pain relief seen in studies, combined insole and/or combined brace treatments showed the greatest degree of benefit.
There was a lot of variation in the control treatments used in the studies. Unfortunately, this is consistent with the multiple factors that likely play a role in the nature of pain in knee OA. Therefore, the confidence in the distinct comparison results was not great. But the existence of benefit from biomechanical treatment appeared to be real.
The good news is that these interventions with braces and insoles are unlikely to cause harm. Therefore, it is reasonable to suggest using these items early on in any effort to help reduce knee OA pain is part of a practical approach.
The hazy nature of the results of this meta-analysis points to a clear need for better studies of biomechanical interventions for knee OA.
In the meantime, if you develop chronic knee pain, you should see your health care provider to discuss the history of the problem and allow a physical exam and imaging if indicated. But, even if the pain is in your knees, you should also consider seeing a podiatrist or going to a specialty shoe or running store to see if they might have insoles or braces or other interventions that might make your life better while minimizing medications and surgery.
