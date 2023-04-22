We complain about inflation of 6% in the U.S. But 6% is nothing compared to Argentina’s current 100%.
We had heard about this, but nevertheless we arrived in Buenos Aires with our usual travel plan: credit cards with ATM use for local currency, as needed.
We did not do enough research in advance of our five-day trip to the capital of Argentina, a neighbor of Chile, where we are staying with family. We arrived at the Buenos Aires city airport (the one closest to the city center) with ATM and credit cards and high hopes of seeing a tango show on our first night.
We had planned to pay for our taxi ride from the airport to the hotel with a credit card — but research would have informed us Buenos Aires’ taxi drivers don’t take credit cards. After stumbling around with our Spanish, we solved our problem by paying what we decided was a reasonable price in U.S. dollars. Our driver was profuse in his gratitude.
Had we done our research in advance, we would have arrived with a stash of new U.S. $100 bills, and a few U.S. dollars in smaller denominations for things such as the initial taxi ride. Had we done the research, we would have replaced our usual credit card and ATM use with money acquired on the blue market.
The blue market, we learned from our hotel’s concierge, is legal and can save tourists from the U.S. a lot of money.
We arrived in the early afternoon and headed straight for the concierge for tango advice. He was eager to help us and recommended Rojo Tango.
My jaw dropped when he told us the price. But he went on to explain: If we had U.S. dollars — preferably big bills — he could use a trusted contact to exchange our money on the blue market, reducing our actual cost.
We were dubious. We had never heard of the blue market and we did not understand it. He was very patient, and finally we overcame our initial skepticism.
We cobbled together our U.S. dollars (dearly wishing we had brought more) and left them with the concierge. When we returned about an hour later we retrieved a brown envelope with our room number on it.
The tall stack of pesos was more than Terry would ever be able to fit in his wallet — of course, most of the pile had to be reserved for the tango that night. We left the rest of the pile in the safe in our room.
The blue market, I found out from various guides, came about because of the government’s limits on how many U.S. dollars a citizen in Argentina can buy each month. With their nation’s 100% inflation rate, Argentinians consider U.S. dollars a good investment and therefore they buy U.S. dollars whenever they can and hide them at home, the office or even a bank safety deposit box — although in general, Argentinians don’t trust banks.
I have to mention here that Terry and I did go to an ATM prior to meeting with the concierge and, for some reason, had no luck withdrawing money.
When we received our “blue dollars” we counted and recounted and did the math over and over to confirm to ourselves that we really did get an excellent rate. Because of that rate, our tango tickets were much less expensive than the price the concierge had originally quoted.
And to top it off, the price of the tickets included private transportation to and from the show, which began at 10 p.m. We chose to not include dinner with our tickets, only wine, because we are not accustomed to eating late at night, as is the custom here.
The wine — red, white and sparkling — was unlimited. Malbec (a red wine) is the wine Argentina is most known for; we learned the next day, from a guide, that a white Malbec is now available, although hard to find.
The show was amazing! We sat at small tables and were so close to the stage we could have reached out to touch the performers at times. A five-piece orchestra was behind us.
Tango, we learned from our guide the next day, was invented by the mingling of immigrant cultures — Italian, Spanish, Middle Eastern, Polish, English, Russian and former African slaves, to name a few.
It was considered a lower class form of dance and of music (associated with prostitutes) until it became popular in Paris during the 1920s.
Tango is so much more than a couple in black dancing sensuously.
Tango is fire and elegance with restraint. Songs are in a tango dialect.
On stage, tango costumes are colorful — only for the women, never for the men — and — quite often — the entire stage is full of dancers. For me, the show seemed like a sensuous combination of ballet and Olympic-level couples’ ice dancing.
Usually looking straight ahead and past their partner, the dancers didn’t smile, but they sometimes had a slight upward curve to their lips.
I was spell-bound for the entire 90 minutes.
