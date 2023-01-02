Welcome to 2023!
First off, where did 2022 go? I mean, 2020 was an agonizing slog. Then 2021 kind of slipped by, but the concept of "month" still felt like it had meaning. Then 2022 ended before I ever really remember it starting.
I blame it on the combination of busy work life plus busy home life with a pre-schooler plus some sort of slipstreaming into a temporal vortex probably caused by Hunter Biden's laptop and woke indoctrination.
(I did certainly lose 20-minute chunks of my life I'll never get back once or twice a month every time I had to sit through public comment at East Noble School Board meetings listening to the same cadre of characters ranting about porn, critical race theory and transgenderism.)
OK, now that I've got my couple of weekly snark shots in, let's take a look at a list of things to actually look forward to in 2023:
• Kendallville's $2 million streetscape project should get underway.
The mayor is understandably nervous about what bids will look like when they come back this month, but even if costs have risen, the city should still likely be able to get around 10 facades overhauled.
I was working in Franklin when the first couple phases of their downtown revitalization started taking shape and seeing the transformation some of their old, worn-out, looking-like-Kendallville buildings got second lives and how that momentum only kept building afterward.
The city has already made big strides — you can't visit the downtown pocket park without hearing people gush, and rightfully so because it's pretty sweet — and is taking its next big step this year.
• City elections that actually matter this year.
Both Mayor Suzanne Handshoe in Kendallville and Mayor Patty Fisel in Ligonier are retiring from office. Kendallville City Council mainstay Jim Dazey is also retiring. Mayor Dick Hickman in Angola is retiring. and Mayor Mike Ley in Auburn has notched some noteworthy accomplishments but also had his fair share of drama next door in DeKalb County.
No offense to anyone who has run in the past, but municipal elections have been snorefests for a long time because we've had long-time leaders who have dominated the scene.
But with those leaders leaving, I'm interested to see who is ready to step up and what they're offering to their communities.
• A good session from the Indiana General Assembly?
Inflation is bad, but it's been good for the state's tax revenue. Indiana lately has looked like Uncle's Scrooge's money vault from the hit 90s cartoon "Duck Tales" — a literal swimming pool of gold coins.
Indiana has been trying its darnedest to live up to the derogatory description of "middle finger of the South," with economic and cultural trajectories looking more like Mississippi and Alabama than its Midwestern peers in recent years.
Now flush with cash, the state could start making some serious commitments to invest in itself and make up for years of nickel-and-diming itself into deceleration vs. its peers.
I'm interested to see whether lawmakers keep putting Band-Aids on bullet holes or start getting much more aggressive about trying to reverse downward trends (educational attainment, rural population decline, etc.) we're seeing in the state's future prospects.
• Totally dysfunctional federal government.
Welcome back to a split federal government, with a GOP House, Democratic Senate and President Joe Biden still in the White House.
Considering federal politicians can barely function even when they control all three columns (remember Sen. John McCain torpedoing the Obamacare repeal, while Sen. Joe Manchin dumped on just about every Democratic policy package the last two years?), expect to see literally nothing productive happen this year.
Republicans won the House campaigning on gas prices and the border and inflation and then as soon as they won, no joke, one of first press conferences they held in victory was to swear a deep probe into Hunter Biden's laptop.
Maybe Hunter has a policy paper on immigration reform on there next to half-nude selfies of himself. If not, I don't suspect we'll see any legislation that actually benefits anyone.
Look for Congress to be as useless and intentionally divisive as it was when it was split during 2011-16 under Obama and 2019-2020 under Trump.
• An end to the war in Ukraine?
Back in March, I was admittedly pretty pessimistic about Ukraine's chances. Time to admit I was wrong. The war has been as barbaric and brutal as all pointless conflict is, but Ukraine has managed to hold its own and throw back its former overlords in spots and places.
We've recently heard conversations about peace talks and although prospects look as cold as Siberian winter right now, Russia has got to be second-guessing the cost it's paying in Ukraine. And for what?
Modern-day conflicts tend to span years and years, so it's probably naive to think Ukraine settles in less than two. But we can hold out hope.
And, lastly, one personal one for myself:
• Luke turning 4.
My kiddo's birthday is just two weeks away on Jan. 18. Add that to the "Where has the time gone?" files, as I swear I was just writing about him being born a few months ago.
Santa brought him a new Spider-Man baseball cap for Christmas and when he wears it it makes him look like he's 8 years old.
He's getting his first bicycle with training wheels for his birthday. Maybe his first baseball mitt this summer. Is he going to master his letters this year? Learn the write his name? Get better at coloring?
And, most importantly, will he finally, finally learn to go poop in the toilet?!?
2023 will be a massive success in my book if that one finally happens.
