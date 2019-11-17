One of my favorite movie lines is from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies when they note that the Pirates’ Code is “more like guidelines.”
This came to mind when I read that, for the first time, a medical guideline recommends that screening for colorectal cancer should not be routinely recommended for all adults aged 50 to 79 years, but instead should be limited to individuals with an elevated level of risk.
The new guideline, from an international panel of experts, goes against the previous tendency to include everyone. Many countries and organizations presently recommend routine screening for all older individuals, and recently some groups have even lowered the starting age to 45 years.
The new guidelines say that screening should be recommended for adults with a cancer risk of 3% or more in the next 15 years. This is the point at which they believe that the balance between benefits and harm favors screening.
They suggest that a risk of colorectal cancer calculation (over 15 years) can be made using the free online QCancer calculator. https://qcancer.org/15yr/colorectal/
The new guideline is based on research that includes a systematic review of screening trials, including new data from three randomized trials of one-time sigmoidoscopy. Results from those three trials, recently published after 15 to 17 years follow-up, are what resulted in the new guideline.
The new recommendations apply to men and women with no prior screening, no symptoms of colorectal cancer, and a life expectancy of at least 15 years.
In the new guideline, individual risk is computed using gender, age, body mass index, physical activity, familial history, and presence of disease predisposing to colorectal cancer.
Gender as a risk factor came under new scrutiny as two of the three above-mentioned sigmoidoscopy trials reported a reduction in colorectal cancer death rate and incidence with sigmoidoscopy screening in men, but only small or no reduction in women.
Most colorectal cancer screening guidelines recommend screening for everyone age 50 and older, regardless of individual risk. At that age, the risk of developing bowel cancer over the next 15 years ranges from one to seven percent for “most people” considered in the new guideline. (For me, it did not reach 3% until age 60 years.)
The new guideline looked at evidence and made recommendations on screening for four screening options: fecal (stool) immunochemical test (FIT) every year, FIT every two years, one-time sigmoidoscopy, or one-time colonoscopy.
For individuals with an estimated 15-year risk above 3%, the new guideline suggests screening with any of the four above approaches. All four screening options resulted in similar colorectal cancer death rate reductions. However, FIT every two years “may have little or no effect” on cancer incidence over 15 years. So, FIT every year, as well as sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy, may be better choices for earlier detection of colorectal cancer.
Serious gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse events caused by screening are rare but not zero. So, the chance of benefiting from screening does not need to be compared to a high percentage risk. However, it still needs to be dependent on the individual risk.
Up to now, institutions have typically given the message that everyone should get screened and that not doing so endangers one’s health. There has been a tendency to overstate benefits of screening and to downplay any undesirable consequences.
A personalized approach has multiple benefits, especially that prioritizing higher risk individuals is likely to improve screening effectiveness.
The colorectal cancer screening panel emphasized that everyone invited to screening should be able to accept or decline the invitation based on the benefits and harms they might personally expect from screening. However, if your risk of colorectal cancer is very low, it may be wise to carefully consider whether screening is really appropriate.
Before deciding for yourself, consult with your primary care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.